Get To Know Steve Carell's Two Kids, Annie And John

John Carell was born in 2004 and clearly inherited his dad's comedic skills. When he was 11 years old, he and Steve Carell were photographed at LAX airport, but instead of awkwardly looking to the side and hoping the paparazzi go away, John looked directly at them and made the funniest faces. Moreover, Steve once tweeted that his wife asked their son if he'd made his bed. John apparently replied, "Yes and no," which actually just translated to "no" (via PopSugar). That joke seems like something straight out of his dad's playbook. Like his older sister did, John attends Northwestern University (via NBC).

Advertisement

"The Office" star shared in an interview with The Guardian back in 2013 that he's making sure his children don't grow up spoiled and entitled. "My children don't expect to get everything and I think our greatest achievement so far is that they respect us and listen to us," he said, noting how not all of their friends behave the same way. Just like in that "40-Year-Old Virgin" waxing scene, Steve is 100% committed to whatever he does, which includes making sure his children get to be people with their own lives. He also told The Guardian, "My job doesn't define my kids in any way. When we go to places, it's about them and it's about us as a family."

Furthermore, Steve confessed on "Ellen" during a round of "Burning Questions" that, yes, he does have a favorite child, but he didn't elaborate as to who it could be (via YouTube). At least John has a 50-50 chance!

Advertisement