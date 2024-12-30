Get To Know Steve Carell's Two Kids, Annie And John
Steve Carell has had many famous on-screen children, including Emma Stone in "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and Alison Pill in "Dan in Real Life," but only two people actually get to call him "Dad." The actor shares two children with his wife Nancy Walls, a daughter named Elisabeth Anne Carell and a son named John Carell.
While "The Office" star makes audiences laugh, Steve's daughter and son frequently make him crack up. "[My kids] do something funny every day," he once told People. "Kids are funny in general because they're unfiltered and they're wise, but they're not jaded by anything."
The "If" actor and Walls married in 1995, but they waited until the millennium to become parents. For the most part, the couple kept their kids out of the spotlight, though they did bring them to their dad's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016. He also totally earned cool dad points when Elisabeth Anne got to go to Miley Cyrus's "Sweet 16" Celebration at Disneyland in 2008 with her parents, and John attended an LA Lakers game against the New Orleans Hornets in 2011 with his dad. It helps to have a parent with a super high net worth like Steve!
Elisabeth Anne Carell works in the entertainment industry
Steve Carell and Nancy Walls' oldest daughter goes by Annie Carell and was born in 2001. She has been a page for NBCUniversal on the West Coast since September 2023, according to her LinkedIn. Before that, she was a creative development intern for Blumhouse and a public relations intern for Shelter Public Relations. Annie graduated from Northwestern University in 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio, television, and film.
Her dad credits her and her younger brother as helping bring Gru from the "Despicable Me" franchise to life. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Steve was asked how he came up with Gru's iconic voice. Basically, he tried several different options out on his kids. "The one I landed on was the one that made them laugh, and that's the one I used."
Moreover, Steve told Ellen DeGeneres about the time Billie Eilish called to ask if she could reference some of "The Office" on her music. He wasn't familiar with her, so he asked Annie about it. "Instantly, oh Dad, yeah, yeah, you have to do that. That's totally cool!" he said his daughter gushed (via Facebook).
John Carell inherited his dad's talent for comedy
John Carell was born in 2004 and clearly inherited his dad's comedic skills. When he was 11 years old, he and Steve Carell were photographed at LAX airport, but instead of awkwardly looking to the side and hoping the paparazzi go away, John looked directly at them and made the funniest faces. Moreover, Steve once tweeted that his wife asked their son if he'd made his bed. John apparently replied, "Yes and no," which actually just translated to "no" (via PopSugar). That joke seems like something straight out of his dad's playbook. Like his older sister did, John attends Northwestern University (via NBC).
"The Office" star shared in an interview with The Guardian back in 2013 that he's making sure his children don't grow up spoiled and entitled. "My children don't expect to get everything and I think our greatest achievement so far is that they respect us and listen to us," he said, noting how not all of their friends behave the same way. Just like in that "40-Year-Old Virgin" waxing scene, Steve is 100% committed to whatever he does, which includes making sure his children get to be people with their own lives. He also told The Guardian, "My job doesn't define my kids in any way. When we go to places, it's about them and it's about us as a family."
Furthermore, Steve confessed on "Ellen" during a round of "Burning Questions" that, yes, he does have a favorite child, but he didn't elaborate as to who it could be (via YouTube). At least John has a 50-50 chance!