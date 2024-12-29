Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Sparked A Contentious Legal Battle

The iconic wedding dress worn by Princess Diana became so popular that it nearly overshadowed the wedding itself. According to Town and Country, the ivory taffeta gown — valued at around $115,000 — was made with 10,000 pearls and embroidered with countless sequins. The dress even included lace that once belonged to Queen Mary. Princess Diana's famous train, measuring 25 feet long, is still the longest to be worn at any royal wedding (via Today).

Advertisement

It was later revealed that the royal gown was not exactly one of a kind. In fact, a backup wedding dress was made before the ceremony in case of emergency, and even Princess Diana didn't know about it! News stations around the world were desperate to find out anything they could about the gown, and the designers worried that the look might be stolen or damaged before the royal wedding. The second dress was created without the princess knowing so as not to stress her about the big day.

The backup dress did differ from the one Princess Diana would end up wearing during the ceremony. Unlike the ivory dress that made its way to St. Peter's Cathedral, the backup dress was white. It was also missing some of the most noteworthy features that ended up being part of the royal gown. The backup dress didn't include the record-length train, nor did it include the playful puffy sleeves. A more fitted option, the backup dress was far less sensational and didn't reflect how grand the wedding would be for the young royals. Thankfully, the original dress design was kept safe, and Princess Diana wore the gown, which would become one of the greatest fashion moments of all time.

Advertisement