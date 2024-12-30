Everything Cher Said About Madonna During Their Bitter Feud

When you look at the careers of Madonna and Cher, you find a lot of surprising similarities. They are both iconic, mononymous music superstars who have garnered universal fame and devoted fan followings. Cher has been credited with revolutionizing the music industry and earned the nickname of the Goddess of Pop as a result,while Madonna made similar waves and became known as the Queen of Pop for several decades. They both pursued film careers and have been in the media spotlight since the '70s and '80s, respectively. Despite these similarities, however, the pair haven't exactly bonded over their shared experiences.

Cher made it clear in a 1991 interview that she feels Madonna is an unkind person, and hasn't shied away from sharing her true feelings about the "Like a Prayer" songstress numerous times since. While criticizing Madonna for her behavior, Cher has also been surprisingly complimentary about her savvy and talent for predicting musical trends. Even more surprising has been Madonna's lack of public involvement in the feud, typically keeping quiet when it came to responding to Cher's remarks.

That is, until 2023, when Madonna low-key called out Cher during her Celebration Tour. The stage show included a video montage that features a clip of Cher during an interview calling Madonna "mean" and "rude." However, as Cher herself joked with The Los Angeles Times in October 2023 that she's called Madonna things "a lot worse than that" over the years.

