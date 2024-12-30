The Biggest Scandals Melania Trump Has Been Caught Up In

Being the first lady of the United States can't be an easy job, but when you're Melania Trump, it's safe to say that you can expect significantly more criticism and outrage from the general public than your predecessors. Melania's husband, President-Elect Donald Trump, is widely known for his controversial policies, and she's had to deal with plenty of the subsequent fallout. Donald's name has become synonymous with scandal, and so has Melania's, but it's worth noting that not all of her public gaffes were her husband's fault. Even before he took office, Melania found herself embroiled in scandal when she was accused of plagiarizing her 2016 Republican National Convention speech.

Eagle-eyed pundits had a nagging feeling that they'd heard certain aspects of Melania's speech before, and upon doing some digging, the press soon revealed that the future first lady had seemingly taken lines directly from Michelle Obama's 2008 speech. Eek! Initially, the Trump camp blamed Hillary Clinton for the plagiarism accusations, with their 2016 campaign manager informing the BBC, "There's no cribbing of Michelle Obama's speech. I mean, this is, once again, an example of when a woman threatens Hillary Clinton, how she seeks out to demean her and take her down."

When comparing Melania's speech to Obama's, however, there was no denying that parts of the former first lady's speech had been poached almost word-for-word, and eventually, the speechwriter, Meredith McIver, took the fall for it. "This was my mistake and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama. No harm was meant," McIver wrote in a statement at the time, per NPR. Alas, this was not Melania's first public scandal, and it surely won't be her last.

