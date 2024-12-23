HGTV's Erin & Ben Napier Cringe Attempt To Look Humble For The Holidays
Ben and Erin Napier landed their HGTV series "Home Town," which first aired in January 2016, and with that, they've become a beloved fixture on the home improvement channel, and they're still making it clear that they remember their roots. But it doesn't always come off quite as elegantly as they might hope. In a recent interview with People, Ben and Erin talked about how they take their camper to visit their family for the holidays, and how it's their preferred vacation home. "We can't outmaneuver our raising," Erin said. "Our parents are honest and simple people who would be ashamed if we went to Cabo for Christmas."
This comparison of their camper as a more "honest and simple" way of vacationing seems to be throwing shade at people who do choose to go to Cabo on a getaway as well as trying to ensure they still come off as down home and relatable. It might be that they're trying to emphasize that they spend time with family over the holidays. Even so, it's still bordering on cringe.
Ben and Erin Napier's camper is custom built and pricey
Ben and Erin Napier are likely worth quite a lot, so it seems like a bit of a humble brag that they are focused on taking vacations in their camper. And even a camper can be a pricey investment; a fully renovated fifth-wheel camper like the one they have isn't exactly cheap. Erin posted about their camper on Instagram; its name is Gru, and it's been fully outfitted with a bedroom and bunk beds for their kids. It's definitely no Cousin Eddie RV from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" parked outside their family's house for the holidays.
We can't fault them for having a fancy camper that works for their family and they do seem to be staying true to their roots, which is great. Erin and Ben have had some cute couple moments over the years, but their talking about staying in a custom, tricked-out camper isn't one of them. And it really doesn't seem to set them apart from celeb vacationers as well as they seem to think it does.