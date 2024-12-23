HGTV's Erin & Ben Napier Cringe Attempt To Look Humble For The Holidays

Ben and Erin Napier landed their HGTV series "Home Town," which first aired in January 2016, and with that, they've become a beloved fixture on the home improvement channel, and they're still making it clear that they remember their roots. But it doesn't always come off quite as elegantly as they might hope. In a recent interview with People, Ben and Erin talked about how they take their camper to visit their family for the holidays, and how it's their preferred vacation home. "We can't outmaneuver our raising," Erin said. "Our parents are honest and simple people who would be ashamed if we went to Cabo for Christmas."

This comparison of their camper as a more "honest and simple" way of vacationing seems to be throwing shade at people who do choose to go to Cabo on a getaway as well as trying to ensure they still come off as down home and relatable. It might be that they're trying to emphasize that they spend time with family over the holidays. Even so, it's still bordering on cringe.