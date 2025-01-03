Valerie Bertinelli's Most Candid Confessions About Her Mental Health

Valerie Bertinelli rose to fame in the 1970s as the star of the series "One Day at a Time" and was famously married to rock star Eddie Van Halen. Thirty years later, she entered the public eye yet again when she became a spokesperson for the Jenny Craig weight loss program. Soon, she established herself as a host on the Food Network and became an example of embracing a healthy lifestyle. But it took Bertinelli quite a while to recover from her personal demons. Even today, she is honest about her mental health and hopes to destigmatize the conversation around mental illness.

Bertinelli has increasingly used her platform to foster difficult conversations that often were not talked about publicly in the past. She often takes to social media to give an authentic look at her life, pulling the curtain back to show fans that the life of a celebrity is not always perfect. (She even detailed a nasty tumble that she took on a recent project, resulting in a gnarly arm injury!) But Bertinelli has made it clear that she wants to be fully transparent and talk about challenging topics, like mental health, in hopes of making other people feel less alone in their experiences.