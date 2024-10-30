Valerie Bertinelli Doesn't Hold Back When Explaining Her Gnarly Arm Injury
If there's one thing the stunning Valerie Bertinelli will always be no matter what, it's candid. The "One Day at a Time" star doesn't shy away from sharing her personal struggles with fans, and sometimes, that even includes the gruesome details of getting injured on the job. In an October 29, 2024, Instagram post, the actor and author posted a selfie holding up her hand, revealing a large, bloody, and bruised-up cut. "I would ask for hazard pay," she wrote, "but it was my own damn fault." Although Bertinelli didn't reveal the "fun new project" she'd been working on when she sustained the injury, the lovable actor did confirm how she got whacked up.
"This is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your a** in front of the crew. And the whole audience. When you're me. Because I'm a klutz," Bertinelli confessed. With a touch of the self-deprecating humor that fans know and love, she acknowledged being an expert at public embarrassment too. Trust Bertinelli to comfort klutzes around the world, showing that even the biggest stars have their clumsy moments.
Valerie Bertinelli has multiple irons in the fire with her new role on The Drew Barrymore Show
The "Hot in Cleveland" star might be keeping her latest project under wraps, but we already know a thing or two about her current (packed) schedule. On October 9, 2024, Valerie Bertinelli revealed on Instagram that she'd be spending the day on "The Drew Barrymore Show." This came a month after giving People the scoop on her plans to work as a lifestyle expert. "I'm going to be a part of 'The Drew Barrymore Show.' I'm going to be part of the Drew Crew, and I'm super excited about that," the soap icon gushed at the time.
Bertinelli and Barrymore shot one of their first episodes together towards the end of September, discussing several important women's health issues. She even shared how brain fog due to menopause affected her performance on "Hot in Cleveland," quipping, "All of the best bloopers were because Valerie was going through brain fog," (via Instagram).
The lovable pair also did another show alongside "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson, who's famously ditched her glam makeup in recent years. Taking her lead, the women sported bare faces too, with Barrymore even taking out her hair extensions. To no one's surprise, Bertinelli, who's shared a ton of no-makeup moments, looked gorgeous.