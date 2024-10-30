Valerie Bertinelli Doesn't Hold Back When Explaining Her Gnarly Arm Injury

The "Hot in Cleveland" star might be keeping her latest project under wraps, but we already know a thing or two about her current (packed) schedule. On October 9, 2024, Valerie Bertinelli revealed on Instagram that she'd be spending the day on "The Drew Barrymore Show." This came a month after giving People the scoop on her plans to work as a lifestyle expert. "I'm going to be a part of 'The Drew Barrymore Show.' I'm going to be part of the Drew Crew, and I'm super excited about that," the soap icon gushed at the time.

Bertinelli and Barrymore shot one of their first episodes together towards the end of September, discussing several important women's health issues. She even shared how brain fog due to menopause affected her performance on "Hot in Cleveland," quipping, "All of the best bloopers were because Valerie was going through brain fog," (via Instagram).

The lovable pair also did another show alongside "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson, who's famously ditched her glam makeup in recent years. Taking her lead, the women sported bare faces too, with Barrymore even taking out her hair extensions. To no one's surprise, Bertinelli, who's shared a ton of no-makeup moments, looked gorgeous.