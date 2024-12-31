Lauren Boebert Tried Her Hand As A Rapper Before She Got Into Politics
In a 2024 Venn diagram, one might not imagine that the thing bringing consistently-in-the-news U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem would be ... moms. Shawna Bentz, Boebert's mother, told The Washington Post that her daughter was a massive Eminmen fan when she was a teenager and even took a page out of Marshall Mathers' book by taking part in rap battles. Ever the supportive mother, Bentz claimed that Beobert was "amazing" in a tape that she recorded for MTV's "Fanatic", which was a show where fans taped auditions in order to win a chance to interview their favorite celebrity.
And while the taped audition was reportedly Eminem-worthy, Bentz goes on to say that they never actually submitted the recording to the show. "I wasn't the kind of mom to do whatever you had to do to make things happen," she said. "So I never did anything with it." But the two-time Colorado representative has denied any existence of such a tape, going so far as to shut down the rumors by adding that it's "maybe a really good thing."
It's nice to see Boebert and her mother keeping things cordial (unlike Boebert's recent divorce) when debating the veracity of her rap career — something that her idol Eminem and his own mother were not able to maintain. In 2002, his mother, Debbie Nelson, hit her son with an 11 million dollar defamation lawsuit because of his legendary rap ballad "Cleanin' Out My Closet." She believed many of the lyrics in his song lied about his upbringing.
She has plenty worse controversy to her name
Lauren Boebert's career as a rapper comes off as low stakes controversy compared to some of her other more public mishaps. The congresswoman's headline-grabbing difficulties began from a young age, from the legal back-and-forth around who her father is to her dropping out of high school when she got pregnant. More recently, Boebert pulled a stunt that Slim Shady may have grinned about when she was kicked out the Broadway production of "Beetlejuice" along with her date for the night, Quinn Gallagher. They were allegedly singing along, vaping, and groping each other during the performance.
Like her favorite rapper, Boebert is also a divorcé who has a troubled past with her former spouse. She married Jayson in 2005, and they stayed together for 18 years until they divorced in 2023. During their time together, Jayson had a trail of arrests on his record. Beginning with his indecent exposure charge in 2004, the two have racked up plenty of run-ins with the law. Per CBS, in January 2024, Lauren and Jayson had the police called on them while they were dining at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, where Lauren apparently put her finger on his nose to stop arguing and he drunkenly called the police claiming that it was "domestic abuse". Days later, Jayson showed up at their 18-year-old son's house, got into an intoxicated altercation, and grabbed a rifle from the house. With so much family mess to list, one wonders if maybe it's time for Lauren to get back into the studio and record her own version of "Cleanin' Out The Closet."