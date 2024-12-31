Lauren Boebert Tried Her Hand As A Rapper Before She Got Into Politics

In a 2024 Venn diagram, one might not imagine that the thing bringing consistently-in-the-news U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem would be ... moms. Shawna Bentz, Boebert's mother, told The Washington Post that her daughter was a massive Eminmen fan when she was a teenager and even took a page out of Marshall Mathers' book by taking part in rap battles. Ever the supportive mother, Bentz claimed that Beobert was "amazing" in a tape that she recorded for MTV's "Fanatic", which was a show where fans taped auditions in order to win a chance to interview their favorite celebrity.

And while the taped audition was reportedly Eminem-worthy, Bentz goes on to say that they never actually submitted the recording to the show. "I wasn't the kind of mom to do whatever you had to do to make things happen," she said. "So I never did anything with it." But the two-time Colorado representative has denied any existence of such a tape, going so far as to shut down the rumors by adding that it's "maybe a really good thing."

It's nice to see Boebert and her mother keeping things cordial (unlike Boebert's recent divorce) when debating the veracity of her rap career — something that her idol Eminem and his own mother were not able to maintain. In 2002, his mother, Debbie Nelson, hit her son with an 11 million dollar defamation lawsuit because of his legendary rap ballad "Cleanin' Out My Closet." She believed many of the lyrics in his song lied about his upbringing.

