What Elon Musk's Relationship With His Two-Time Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Is Like Today
Elon Musk and Talulah Riley's union was tumultuous yet somehow also kind of endearing. Speaking to Ashlee Vance for his biography, "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future," the "Pride and Prejudice" star confirmed that her path first crossed with that of the controversial entrepreneur in a swanky London bar back in 2008. Although she found Musk quite reserved initially, Riley remained by his side throughout the night, and he eventually warmed up to her. The pair had a whirlwind romance as Musk popped the question after just a few weeks of courtship.
The SpaceX founder and Riley tied the knot in 2010 and then parted ways in 2012. At the time, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make it clear that they had done so amicably, writing, "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day," per Forbes. Additionally, the billionaire told the outlet that the former couple had initially tried a 6-month trial separation to see if they wanted to rekindle their romance but ultimately decided against it. Despite everything, Riley and Musk re-married in 2013 but divorced for good in 2016.
However, they clearly stayed on good terms as the British actor admitted to the Daily Mail just a few months later that she wasn't against the idea of a third reconciliation, reasoning, "Marriage is a social construct, but I still believe in it. Elon and I are best friends. We still see each other all the time and take care of each other." And they were a strong presence in each other's lives for years to come too.
Talulah Riley may have influenced Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter
During a 2022 interview with The Independent, Talulah Riley offered some fascinating insight into her ongoing post-divorce relationship with Elon Musk. "He's a great friend. He looks out for me," she said at the time. "We are in a happy place now, where we're good to each other, which is really nice. I have here utmost love for him." Riley previously painted a similarly rosy picture of her friendship with the Tesla founder in the acknowledgments of her 2018 novel, "The Quickening," by sweetly labeling him "the perfect ex-husband."
Meanwhile, when she spoke to The Times in August 2024, the author defended Musk against several common criticisms waged against him by stressing that media narratives didn't always paint an accurate picture of his true self. Additionally, in October 2022, Bloomberg reported that texts between Riley and Musk showed that she may have played a part in his decision to buy X. "Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!? xx," the woman who married and divorced Musk twice seemingly joked in March 2022.
Riley also vented her frustrations about a satirical account named Babylon Bee being deleted and implored him: "Please do something to fight woke-ism. I will do anything to help! xx." Ultimately, though, the "Westworld" star and the billionaire found love with other people. Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster's relationship timeline began in 2021 and they married in 2024. Meanwhile, he struck up a romantic connection with Amber Heard. Then, Musk had a strange relationship with Grimes.