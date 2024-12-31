What Elon Musk's Relationship With His Two-Time Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Is Like Today

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley's union was tumultuous yet somehow also kind of endearing. Speaking to Ashlee Vance for his biography, "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future," the "Pride and Prejudice" star confirmed that her path first crossed with that of the controversial entrepreneur in a swanky London bar back in 2008. Although she found Musk quite reserved initially, Riley remained by his side throughout the night, and he eventually warmed up to her. The pair had a whirlwind romance as Musk popped the question after just a few weeks of courtship.

The SpaceX founder and Riley tied the knot in 2010 and then parted ways in 2012. At the time, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make it clear that they had done so amicably, writing, "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day," per Forbes. Additionally, the billionaire told the outlet that the former couple had initially tried a 6-month trial separation to see if they wanted to rekindle their romance but ultimately decided against it. Despite everything, Riley and Musk re-married in 2013 but divorced for good in 2016.

However, they clearly stayed on good terms as the British actor admitted to the Daily Mail just a few months later that she wasn't against the idea of a third reconciliation, reasoning, "Marriage is a social construct, but I still believe in it. Elon and I are best friends. We still see each other all the time and take care of each other." And they were a strong presence in each other's lives for years to come too.

