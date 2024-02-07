Who Is Talulah Riley, The Woman Elon Musk Married And Divorced Twice?

Elon Musk's relationship with musician Grimes is still making headlines despite their breakup in 2021.The two have been together on and off for years, which seems to follow a somewhat similar pattern to his relationship with Talulah Riley. Musk walked down the aisle with the English actress not once but twice, leaving fans wondering what was going on.

The SpaceX founder started dating Riley in 2008 shortly after his split from book author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five children. Musk and Riley met at a bar in London and tied the knot in 2010. They parted ways two years later, remarried in 2013, and filed for divorce again in 2016. "Obviously, I understand it looks strange. But that logic made sense at the time," Riley confessed to The Independent.

Musk's second ex-wife is an English actress and novelist. Over the years, she starred in "Pride & Prejudice," "The Knot," "Bloodshot," and other movies. Riley also had small roles in "Doctor Who," "Poirot: Five Little Pigs," and "Westworld," and graced the cover of "Esquire" in 2010. Her life story is just as interesting as her relationship with the Tesla billionaire.