How Hugh Grant And His Wife Named Their Youngest Daughters

We've seen him attending four weddings and a funeral, but Hugh Grant's revelation on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" had us thinking about another defining life event: The birth of his children. The iconic British actor gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, which he has preferred to keep private until now by sharing that, when it came to naming his first daughter with Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein, they "were in a bit of a panic." As the rom-com king confessed, "We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger," which definitely sounds like the beginning of a feelgood film worth watching. Thus, Lulu Danger Grant was born, though she has a while yet before she'll be using that line to charm anyone. Lulu was only born in 2015, after all.

Grant also told the funny story behind naming his youngest daughter. According to the "Love Actually" star, "We panicked again about names, so we asked her elder brother when she was on the way." Initially, their son — John Mungo Grant, who was born in 2012 — suggested Kevin, in honor of his favorite Minion. But after some encouragement, he settled on his second choice, "Blue, because it was his favorite color." With Beyoncé and Jay-Z also choosing Blue as their daughter's name, it must be climbing the ranks of top baby names.