How Hugh Grant And His Wife Named Their Youngest Daughters
We've seen him attending four weddings and a funeral, but Hugh Grant's revelation on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" had us thinking about another defining life event: The birth of his children. The iconic British actor gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, which he has preferred to keep private until now by sharing that, when it came to naming his first daughter with Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein, they "were in a bit of a panic." As the rom-com king confessed, "We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger," which definitely sounds like the beginning of a feelgood film worth watching. Thus, Lulu Danger Grant was born, though she has a while yet before she'll be using that line to charm anyone. Lulu was only born in 2015, after all.
Grant also told the funny story behind naming his youngest daughter. According to the "Love Actually" star, "We panicked again about names, so we asked her elder brother when she was on the way." Initially, their son — John Mungo Grant, who was born in 2012 — suggested Kevin, in honor of his favorite Minion. But after some encouragement, he settled on his second choice, "Blue, because it was his favorite color." With Beyoncé and Jay-Z also choosing Blue as their daughter's name, it must be climbing the ranks of top baby names.
Hugh Grant's wife doesn't like his films
Hugh Grant may have ruled romance onscreen, but that's not the reason that his wife Anna Eberstein fell for him. While appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2021, the actor confirmed, "She likes violent films, gangster films, while I'm sitting there watching 'Roman Holiday' or 'Sound of Music' or something, so she's never liked those films I did in the past." The happy couple reportedly first crossed paths at a party in London around 2011 but they didn't step out in public together until 2015. Though Grant casually informed Reuters in 2018 that he didn't believe in the institution of marriage, hilariously reasoning, "I still think it's a nonsense really and so does my wife by the way," the lovable star did acknowledge, "But it just seemed like a nice cozy thing to do."
The "Notting Hill" star later admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he should have done it long ago since Grant and Eberstein were dating for six years prior to tying the knot. He also has two other children from a previous relationship with Tinglan Hong, whom the actor met while she was working at a London restaurant, named Tabitha and Felix. Grant's famous ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley even stepped in as his daughter's godmother. The British star has kept his family mainly out of the limelight by choice, but it seems fans will never get enough of learning about Grant's love life.