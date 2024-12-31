Famous Women Adam Brody Has Dated

Adam Brody has been acting since 1995, but he really rose to prominence thanks to his role on "The O.C.," which ran from 2003 to 2007. Since then, he has been a mainstay of Hollywood, starring in everything from rom-coms to slasher flicks to superhero blockbusters. So, it only stands to reason that his dating history would be fairly star-studded. These days, Brody is happily married to fellow actor Leighton Meester. But like a lot of people, he had a bit of a journey before settling down.

Advertisement

It all began in 2003, when Brody started dating "The O.C." co-star Rachel Bilson. Their characters were love interests on the show, and life quickly imitated art. After three years, however, the couple called it quits in 2006. Brody and Bilson kept working together on "The O.C." — and, ironically, their characters actually got married after their real-life breakup. "We broke up at the very end, so there wasn't much [left to film] after the breakup. ... That was like the only scene left to shoot was the wedding," Bilson said on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2021.

During that same podcast, Bilson revealed that she and Brody "still got along really well." While the couple never gave a specific reason for their breakup, it's fairly well known that Brody was pretty bored with "The O.C." by the end. "I started to be creatively less interested," he admitted in the 2023 book "Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History."

Advertisement