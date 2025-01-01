Tragic Details You Never Knew About Paula Deen

Paula Deen found love after heartbreak with Michael Groover , but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. The two were neighbors when they met in 2000, as her dogs had gotten out and ran over to his yard. And from the moment they laid eyes on each other, it was love at first sight. They got married in 2004, but fans have been smelling something fishy ever since.

The first suspicion of infidelity came in 2013, with reports of Groover having an affair. As this was going down, the tabloid rag National Enquirer was the main source for spreading this information, and Us Weekly quickly followed up with inside sources that shut down the rumors altogether. Neither Deen nor Groover have ever commented on the speculation.

By 2015, the internet was once again talking about Deen's marriage. She had transferred her million-dollar Georgia home to be solely in Groover's name, which sent the public abuzz. In 2016, though, she gained back ownership of her home and released a statement. "[Deen] says that it was recorded under error and has canceled the deed transfer she originally made," per Daily Mail reported. "The filing, signed off by both Deen and her husband, states that the transfer has been voided and that Groover is no longer the sole owner of the home."

