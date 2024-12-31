Inside Cher And Tina Turner's Sweet Friendship

The friendship between Cher and Tina Turner is hailed as one of the most iconic in all of music. The two pop superstars met in the 1970s, quickly forming a bond that would endure up until Turner's heartbreaking death in 2023 — and beyond. Throughout their nearly 50-year journey as friends, Cher and Turner shared the stage, had each other's backs, and even exchanged some meaningful gifts.

It all started in April of 1975 when Turner guest-starred on Cher's eponymous CBS variety show. The two immediately hit it off, owing in part to how impressed Turner was with what Cher had accomplished. "Cher was so free," Turner said in an interview with Oprah. "She was in control of her career and her life and what was in the studio." In early 1975, Cher was in the process of divorcing fellow singer Sonny Bono, who she says had become increasingly controlling over her life and career. Cher striking out on her own no doubt struck a chord with Turner, who was still married to bandmate Ike Turner at the time. Turner accused Ike of being physically abusive throughout their marriage and ultimately filed for divorce in 1976.

While Turner's appearance on "Cher" in 1975 was her first time sharing the stage with the show's star, it wouldn't be the last. After splitting from Ike, Turner again performed with Cher on an episode of "The Sonny and Cher Show" in 1977 (Sonny and Cher were divorced, but had resumed a working relationship).