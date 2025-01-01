What Drew Barrymore's Relationship With Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Is Like Now
In a moment that could've been added to the list of heartbreaking details about Drew Barrymore's life, the "50 First Dates" actor and her husband of nearly four years, Will Kopelman, divorced in 2016. Divorce is no new event for Barrymore, who had been married twice prior to her relationship with Kopelman. However, the aftermath of their relationship shows what some might consider a best case scenario for divorced couples.
Despite their difficulty pinpointing where exactly things went wrong in their marriage, Barrymore said her and Kopelman's divorce luckily wasn't messy. "There was no scandal," she told People in 2022. "Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn't The Thing to point to."
Regardless of their disagreements, one thing the two have prided themselves on is their ability to compromise with each other, Barrymore told Us Weekly in 2015. While it might not have been able to save their marriage, that trait has translated well in their divorced life, and has allowed them to carry on with business as usual for the sake of their daughters.
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are cooperating for their kids
Perhaps the greatest reason Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, have kept it together is to maintain a sense of stability for their children, Olive and Frankie. "None of us want to get it wrong for our kids just because of what happened in the marriage is not about the parenting," Barrymore explained on "The Drew Barrymore Show" (per Us Weekly). "This is about their relationship with their dad and their mom, not about their relationship with your marriage." The former couple still celebrate holidays together, including trick-or-treating with their daughters in October 2021.
Drew, whose relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, stands in some uneasy waters, would understandably not wish to dismantle her daughters' stable upbringing. Prior to the divorce, she made it clear she didn't wish to repeat her family's mistakes, and she has been refreshingly honest about her troubled past with her daughters as a result. "[My daughters] are going to know I'm not some holier-than-thou person who just doesn't want them to live," she told People. "I just want to guide them in the best way possible."
Barrymore has also praised Kopelman's parenting, saying she enjoyed watching his interactions with their kids. "Honestly, I don't know how it is for other couples but really I like watching him be a father," Barrymore told People. "I know everyone says you're supposed to put your coupledom first. But I really love it being all about the kids."