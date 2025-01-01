What Drew Barrymore's Relationship With Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Is Like Now

In a moment that could've been added to the list of heartbreaking details about Drew Barrymore's life, the "50 First Dates" actor and her husband of nearly four years, Will Kopelman, divorced in 2016. Divorce is no new event for Barrymore, who had been married twice prior to her relationship with Kopelman. However, the aftermath of their relationship shows what some might consider a best case scenario for divorced couples.

Advertisement

Despite their difficulty pinpointing where exactly things went wrong in their marriage, Barrymore said her and Kopelman's divorce luckily wasn't messy. "There was no scandal," she told People in 2022. "Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn't The Thing to point to."

Regardless of their disagreements, one thing the two have prided themselves on is their ability to compromise with each other, Barrymore told Us Weekly in 2015. While it might not have been able to save their marriage, that trait has translated well in their divorced life, and has allowed them to carry on with business as usual for the sake of their daughters.