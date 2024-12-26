Laura Loomer Stirs Up Trump Drama With Embarrassingly False Claim Involving Kamala Harris

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second inauguration, Laura Loomer continues to stir the pot with trademark tirades on X, formerly known as Twitter. This time, her target isn't a political rival but one of Trump's own cabinet appointees, venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan.

Trump recently announced Krishnan as a senior policy advisor on artificial intelligence on Truth Social. Krishnan took to X, sharing a screenshot of the post and writing, "I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI." Krishnan has an impressive résumé that includes stints at Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter. In his current role as general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, he invests in artificial intelligence and is a thought leader in that space.

But Loomer wasn't impressed, and she targeted Sriram Krishnan with baseless accusations. She also dragged Vice President Kamala Harris into the drama, suggesting that Krishan had donated to Harris' campaign a month before the 2024 election. "You didn't even vote for Trump... Now you want to infiltrate his admin?" she wrote, tagging Donald Trump seemingly in the hopes of drawing his attention. However, David Sacks (Trump's cryptocurrency and AI czar) quickly fact-checked her, explaining that the donation came from someone else with the same name (via X). Sacks then publicly chastised her, asking, "Have you told the President yet?" and urged her to "stop with this crusade before you embarrass yourself further."

