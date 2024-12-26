Princess Charlotte's Selfie With Fans At Christmas Day Walk Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Out of all of the adorable moments of Princess Charlotte meeting the public, this one takes the cake. A video of the young daughter of William, Prince of Wales taking the annual walk to Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Estate was posted to X (formerly Twitter), which showed Charlotte carrying a handful of gifts from the public as she gleefully stopped and posed for pictures with her admirers. X users couldn't help but comment on how perfectly she represented the royal family.
"Oh my gosh she's adorable," one X user wrote. "She's a very confident young lady," another X user remarked. The video also briefly captured Prince William, as well as Charlotte's two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. Princess Charlotte's green hair bow is just the cherry on top of her adorable public appearance, and her charm and sense of style are some of the reasons why people constantly compare her to her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.
Princess Charlotte made her first Christmas debut when she was four, and it was just as memorable as this year, if not more. In 2019, Charlotte was gifted a pink, plastic blow-up flamingo by Gemma Clark, a royal fan with cerebral palsy, and in return, the princess — and subsequently her brother George — gave the woman a giant hug. Clark told the Daily Mail at the time: "They were so sweet and it is a moment I will remember forever as being special. The atmosphere was just awesome."
Princess Charlotte is the family's best up-and-coming royal, thanks to her mom
Not even double digits in age, Princess Charlotte shows more decorum as a royal family member than some of her adult counterparts. Though her parents have made efforts to keep Charlotte's life as normal and private as possible, the princess is reportedly an incredibly bright and talented young royal. An inside source told Us Weekly in April 2022: "She is top of her class at reading. She actually enjoys doing homework."
Much of her character most likely comes from her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales. In a video obtained by the Daily Mail on Christmas Day, Princess Kate graciously accepted a drawing of Charlotte from a young member of the crowd at Sandringham. "Should I give it to her when we get back home?" Kate asked. "That's so kind of you, there's your writing. Thank you very much. Merry Christmas." Her kindness is notably something her daughter is picking up on.
Moreover, Kate's annual Christmas carol concert was the receiver of many joyous smiles, most coming from her own daughter. The royal mom had surprised Charlotte with dancers from the Royal Ballet (via Marie Claire). Judging by the screengrabs from the event — which was streamed on ITV — the princess was overjoyed, with her smile and glances at her mom becoming the subject of headlines the next day.