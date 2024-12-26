Princess Charlotte's Selfie With Fans At Christmas Day Walk Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Out of all of the adorable moments of Princess Charlotte meeting the public, this one takes the cake. A video of the young daughter of William, Prince of Wales taking the annual walk to Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Estate was posted to X (formerly Twitter), which showed Charlotte carrying a handful of gifts from the public as she gleefully stopped and posed for pictures with her admirers. X users couldn't help but comment on how perfectly she represented the royal family.

"Oh my gosh she's adorable," one X user wrote. "She's a very confident young lady," another X user remarked. The video also briefly captured Prince William, as well as Charlotte's two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. Princess Charlotte's green hair bow is just the cherry on top of her adorable public appearance, and her charm and sense of style are some of the reasons why people constantly compare her to her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte made her first Christmas debut when she was four, and it was just as memorable as this year, if not more. In 2019, Charlotte was gifted a pink, plastic blow-up flamingo by Gemma Clark, a royal fan with cerebral palsy, and in return, the princess — and subsequently her brother George — gave the woman a giant hug. Clark told the Daily Mail at the time: "They were so sweet and it is a moment I will remember forever as being special. The atmosphere was just awesome."

