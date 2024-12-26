Trump's Recycled Christmas Post Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing About Melania

By now, anyone keeping tabs on president-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump know their relationship isn't the most romantic, as evidenced by their rare moments of PDA and Melania's seemingly dissatisfied body language. And though Christmastime may often be just as love-filled as it is wholesome and jolly, that might not have been the case for the presidential couple in 2024, if suspicions raised by Trump's holiday greeting on social media are to be believed.

On December 25, 2024, Trump posted an image on Instagram of himself and his wife dressed to the nines while posing together in front of shining Christmas trees. While some Trump supporters might have perceived it as a genuine, heartwarming message from their incoming president, others focused more on the fact that the picture used was much older than the post let on. Rather, Trump recycled a picture of himself and Melania that, per the X page Melania Trump 45 Archived, was apparently taken back in December 2018. Using an old picture rather than taking a new one might have been a matter of convenience, given the president-elect's imaginably packed schedule, but some believe his failure to pause and take a new photo with his wife is a telling indicator that Donald and Melania might be on the rocks.

