Trump's Recycled Christmas Post Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing About Melania
By now, anyone keeping tabs on president-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump know their relationship isn't the most romantic, as evidenced by their rare moments of PDA and Melania's seemingly dissatisfied body language. And though Christmastime may often be just as love-filled as it is wholesome and jolly, that might not have been the case for the presidential couple in 2024, if suspicions raised by Trump's holiday greeting on social media are to be believed.
On December 25, 2024, Trump posted an image on Instagram of himself and his wife dressed to the nines while posing together in front of shining Christmas trees. While some Trump supporters might have perceived it as a genuine, heartwarming message from their incoming president, others focused more on the fact that the picture used was much older than the post let on. Rather, Trump recycled a picture of himself and Melania that, per the X page Melania Trump 45 Archived, was apparently taken back in December 2018. Using an old picture rather than taking a new one might have been a matter of convenience, given the president-elect's imaginably packed schedule, but some believe his failure to pause and take a new photo with his wife is a telling indicator that Donald and Melania might be on the rocks.
Donald and Melania might not have been together Christmas Day
After president-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump suspiciously neglected to take a new picture together for the former's Christmas Day 2024 post, some spectators wondered where Melania was during the holiday. "Did she even spend a minute with him on Christmas?" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user asked. "She really can't stand him." Others pointed out the perceived disconnect between Trump and Melania, and joked the 2018 photo was more passionate than their more recent appearances together, which haven't convinced anyone that their marriage is rock solid. "[That] was the last time she was next to him and coincidentally the last time she smiled for a photo," joked another X user, who also implied Trump is more infatuated with Elon Musk.
Despite the concerns and ridicule raised by Trump's post, other commenters downplayed his decision to reuse picture, and argued the couple shouldn't be criticized for not taking a new holiday photo every year. And, as is the case with other celebrities and elected officials, some users argued Trump might not be responsible for the post at all, and the recycled photo could be the fault of his social media manager rather than the president-elect himself. "It's cute that you think he writes his own posts," one X commenter said.