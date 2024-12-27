Alina Habba Is More Eager To Join Trump In The White House Than Melania

Alina Habba has been accused of being Melania Trump's copycat on more than one occasion. But if there's one thing Habba doesn't share with the former and upcoming first lady, it might be the passion, or lack thereof, for politics. Habba has been close to Donald Trump ever since she joined his personal legal team in 2021. Now, they're about to be even closer after Donald announced that Habba would serve as counselor to the president after his election, a role Donald previously handed to Kellyanne Conway. Habba responded that she was honored by the offer, and reassured that the new position wouldn't require much of a learning curve since she'd practically been prepping for her promotion far before the announcement. "I've effectively been counselor to the president for the last three and a half years," Habba said in an interview with Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Habba has already shown more enthusiasm for joining Donald at the capital than her doppelganger Melania might've. There have already been a few telling signs that Melania might not even return to the White House after her husband is sworn in. She bailed on a few of the president-elect's events during his campaign trail, which may already be setting the tone for America's upcoming four years. Additionally, several sources have agreed that Melania will most likely function as a part-time first lady during Donald's second term. While Habba's political career is only gaining momentum, it appears Melania's will be winding down.