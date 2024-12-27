Alina Habba Is More Eager To Join Trump In The White House Than Melania
Alina Habba has been accused of being Melania Trump's copycat on more than one occasion. But if there's one thing Habba doesn't share with the former and upcoming first lady, it might be the passion, or lack thereof, for politics. Habba has been close to Donald Trump ever since she joined his personal legal team in 2021. Now, they're about to be even closer after Donald announced that Habba would serve as counselor to the president after his election, a role Donald previously handed to Kellyanne Conway. Habba responded that she was honored by the offer, and reassured that the new position wouldn't require much of a learning curve since she'd practically been prepping for her promotion far before the announcement. "I've effectively been counselor to the president for the last three and a half years," Habba said in an interview with Daily Mail.
Habba has already shown more enthusiasm for joining Donald at the capital than her doppelganger Melania might've. There have already been a few telling signs that Melania might not even return to the White House after her husband is sworn in. She bailed on a few of the president-elect's events during his campaign trail, which may already be setting the tone for America's upcoming four years. Additionally, several sources have agreed that Melania will most likely function as a part-time first lady during Donald's second term. While Habba's political career is only gaining momentum, it appears Melania's will be winding down.
What Trump has said about Alina Habba and Melania Trump entering the White House
Donald Trump and his followers welcomed Alina Habba into the White House with open arms on his social media platform Truth Social. There, he listed all the qualifications Habba possessed that made her an ideal counselor for the president. "Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team. She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court," he posted.
Meanwhile, despite reports asserting that Melania Trump may not even return to the White House at all, Donald claimed she'll also be by his side after he takes office. Furthermore, Donald felt Melania's dwindling appearances during his campaign actually helped both his and his wife's standing with the American people. "She's very beloved by the people, Melania. And they like the fact that she's not out there in your face all the time for many reasons," he told Time. So although Melania's presence waned, her support among the public grew. Donald claimed proof of Melania's popularity could be seen at his rallies, where fans held up several signs praising the former model. Donald also hinted at what Americans can expect from Melania during her second run as First Lady. But it might not be unlike what citizens have been getting from her during his presidential campaign. "No, she'll be–she'll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be," he said.