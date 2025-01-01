How Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Really Feel About Working Together
Working at the same place as your significant other can certainly be a difficult thing to manage. But this setup seems to be working pretty well for actors Reba McEntire and Rex Linn, who star together in the NBC sitcom "Happy's Place." Like all couples, they have their problems. But according to Linn, he and McEntire only have the good kind of problems on set.
"The best part's going to work with her," Linn told Entertainment Weekly in a video interview posted to Instagram. "I get to wake up and then to go work with her. That's great. The worst part would be at the end of the day we have to go to our dressing rooms separately, and I miss her then for 10 minutes." In another chat with NBC, Linn even admitted to sneaking in some on-set PDA. "Just a little peck and then [I] just run off," he said.
What's more, it seems like McEntire and Linn knew from the beginning that things would work out. Back in May, McEntire told Extra TV how much she likes sharing the screen with her boyfriend. "We've gotten to do two other projects together ... We love working together," she said. "What's really the best part about it, he's my coach, so when we're home, he's helping me with my lines and to memorize. He's wonderful, helps me a lot."
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn have acted together before
As McEntire mentioned, "Happy's Place" isn't the first time she and Linn have worked together. The pair met all the way back in 1991 on the NBC made-for-TV movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw." They got together many years later in 2020, after McEntire made a guest appearance on the CBS sitcom "Young Sheldon," on which Linn already had a recurring role.
"Throughout the years, we just stayed in contact," McEntire told Andy Cohen on the "Watch What Happens Live" after show in 2023. "Till 2020, before the pandemic, we were both on 'Young Sheldon.' We went out to dinner, and we've been inseparable ever since." The timing seemed to work out great, as this was about five years after McEntire split from second husband Narvel Blackstock.
After making things official, McEntire and Linn starred together in the third and final season of the ABC crime drama "Big Sky," which premiered in 2022. They shared the screen once again in the 2023 Lifetime movie "Reba McEntire's The Hammer." With the recent premiere of "Happy's Place" on NBC, the power couple have added yet another project to their shared filmography.