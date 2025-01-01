How Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Really Feel About Working Together

Working at the same place as your significant other can certainly be a difficult thing to manage. But this setup seems to be working pretty well for actors Reba McEntire and Rex Linn, who star together in the NBC sitcom "Happy's Place." Like all couples, they have their problems. But according to Linn, he and McEntire only have the good kind of problems on set.

Advertisement

"The best part's going to work with her," Linn told Entertainment Weekly in a video interview posted to Instagram. "I get to wake up and then to go work with her. That's great. The worst part would be at the end of the day we have to go to our dressing rooms separately, and I miss her then for 10 minutes." In another chat with NBC, Linn even admitted to sneaking in some on-set PDA. "Just a little peck and then [I] just run off," he said.

What's more, it seems like McEntire and Linn knew from the beginning that things would work out. Back in May, McEntire told Extra TV how much she likes sharing the screen with her boyfriend. "We've gotten to do two other projects together ... We love working together," she said. "What's really the best part about it, he's my coach, so when we're home, he's helping me with my lines and to memorize. He's wonderful, helps me a lot."

Advertisement