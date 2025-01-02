How Malia Obama Reportedly Brought Barack's 'Worst Nightmare' To Life

In another video originally shared by Radar Online in July 2016 (per the New York Post), Malia had also reportedly been seen smoking a joint while attending that year's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. The timing of the then-18-year old's shenanigans could not have been worse, as it coincided with the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Radar Online reported she also denied her true identity, so as to not attract attention.

The proceedings at Lollapalooza were not the only time Malia Obama has been known to have a good time. She's also been seen partying with her sister, Sasha, who some say Malia might be a bad influence on, and Drake while wearing revealing outfits at Los Angeles' The Bird Streets Club in August 2023, and she attended the Sommsation Wine Lounge Neon party at Old Town Cellars after she premiered her debut short film at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.

Malia Obama's adult escapades have also attracted fake news and rumors. While doing an internship with the Spanish embassy, in 2017 false claims circulated that she was fired for smoking marijuana on the job, beginning with a post made by FreedomCrossroads.us. Contrary to its accusations, multiple falsities were found in the post that rendered it unreliable, including misinformation surrounding the circumstances of her internship and the year it took place.

