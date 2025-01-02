How Malia Obama Reportedly Brought Barack's 'Worst Nightmare' To Life
As both a father and politician, Barack Obama has strived for his daughters to reach for success. While speaking at a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation event in September 2017, he told the crowd that he and former first lady Michelle Obama have tried teaching them respectable values, like kindness and good work ethic. However, his truest fears may have been realized one year earlier when his daughter, Malia Obama, was caught partying and engaging in some more questionable behavior at a concert.
In 2016, Malia, who's also apparently inherited her dad's smoking habit, was caught smoking marijuana while attending a party on Martha's Vineyard. According to Radar Online, Barack Obama supposedly went into a frenzy after hearing that his daughter had been escorted out of the house party by secret service agents just before police raided the concert she was at. "This is the president's worst nightmare," a source told Radar Online. "The end of his term is in sight — and the carefully crafted image of a world-beating family is unraveling right before his eyes!"
Malia Obama likes to party
In another video originally shared by Radar Online in July 2016 (per the New York Post), Malia had also reportedly been seen smoking a joint while attending that year's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. The timing of the then-18-year old's shenanigans could not have been worse, as it coincided with the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Radar Online reported she also denied her true identity, so as to not attract attention.
The proceedings at Lollapalooza were not the only time Malia Obama has been known to have a good time. She's also been seen partying with her sister, Sasha, who some say Malia might be a bad influence on, and Drake while wearing revealing outfits at Los Angeles' The Bird Streets Club in August 2023, and she attended the Sommsation Wine Lounge Neon party at Old Town Cellars after she premiered her debut short film at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.
Malia Obama's adult escapades have also attracted fake news and rumors. While doing an internship with the Spanish embassy, in 2017 false claims circulated that she was fired for smoking marijuana on the job, beginning with a post made by FreedomCrossroads.us. Contrary to its accusations, multiple falsities were found in the post that rendered it unreliable, including misinformation surrounding the circumstances of her internship and the year it took place.