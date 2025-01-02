What We Know About RFK Jr.'s First Wife, Emily Ruth Black

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. threw his hat in the ring for the 2024 United States presidential elections, the public was instantly reminded that he's married to a Hollywood star. Kennedy exchanged vows with "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "A Bad Moms Christmas" actor Cheryl Hines in August 2014. The two have been living a lavish life in California ever since, but Hines' marriage to RFK Jr. notably isn't his first — she's actually his third wife. Kennedy was previously married to second wife Mary Richardson, and before that, to Emily Ruth Black.

Black met Kennedy when they were both law students at the University of Virginia. The couple got married in April 1982, when she was 24 and he was 27. They welcomed two children, Robert Kennedy III and Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, and remained together for 12 years before divorcing. The controversial politician's third wife may be in the spotlight due to her career, but Black has led a more low-key life. She grew up in Bloomington, IN, the daughter of a schoolteacher mom, and a father who passed away when Black was just two.

Despite RFK Jr. being a part of the famous political dynasty, and several Kennedy women serving as bridesmaids, the couple's relatively quaint marriage ceremony took place in her hometown in Indiana.

