Who Was RFK Jr.'s Second Wife And What Happened To Her?

This article contains details of suicide.

No matter who they are or how much they believe they can thwart what has long been dubbed the "Kennedy Curse," calamity seems to follow those who marry into America's most well-known political dynasties. The tragedy surrounding the Kennedy family is well documented. Those who are lucky enough to escape an unfortunate death while carrying the Kennedy name often find themselves navigating troubled marriages. Mary Richardson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's. ex-wife, sadly ended up with not only an unhappy marriage, but also died under tragic circumstances.

Before Richardson's life turned upside down while carrying the Kennedy name, she was an architect passionate about using her skills to protect the environment. She did just that with her and RFK Jr.'s home, restoring it to its former glory after it got flooded. This wasn't her first major project — before she married RFK Jr., Richardson landed the job of a lifetime, renovating the Naval Observatory. She also spent some time working with creative mastermind Andy Warhol. Those who knew Richardson weren't surprised that her career took off the way it did — she was smart as a whip, had excellent style, and fit right in with the '80s Manhattan crowd. She appeared to have a bright future ahead of her, but when she met RFK Jr., everything changed.

Speaking on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" segment, Kennedy biographer Laurence Leamer seemed to indicate that one could hardly have expected Richardson's life to remain free of disaster after she fell in love with RFK Jr. "We know from a history of this family, it's very hard being a Kennedy, either being a blood Kennedy or being married to one," he said. "The overwhelming celebrity, the attention, the obligations, the expectations that you're supposed to do something with your life. It's very, very hard."