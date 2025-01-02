Why Real Andrews Left General Hospital

"General Hospital" has had a Marcus Taggert-sized hole ever since actor Réal Andrews vanished from the long-running soap. Andrews was last seen playing Taggert on July 19, 2023, where Taggert bonded with his daughter Trina over dinner as they discussed some changes in their lives. As fans might remember, it was revealed that Taggert wasn't Trina's biological father after a blood test was taken on the May 31, 2023 "GH" episode. Some fans theorized Taggert really is Trina's biological father, and that the test results the two received were tampered with.

Advertisement

The truth might never be known, as Andrews recently shared that his time on "General Hospital" has essentially come to an end. He broke the bad news to his Instagram followers on October 14, 2024, sharing his endless appreciation for his fans and the show. Andrews also spoke about a new project he'd be starring in, as the actor apparently left "General Hospital" in favor of this exciting new opportunity. "I got offered what is the biggest role in my life," Andrews said. "It's in the best, biggest and best network, the best directors, producers, writers, in my opinion, in the industry — we're in pre-production for it."

As for when this project would drop, or what it even was, Andrews couldn't disclose. Whatever it is, it seems bigger than "General Hospital." "It's the best, biggest project of my life, ever," Andrews gushed. "The most important one. And everything comes together, and happens for a reason, right?"

Advertisement