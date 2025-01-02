Why Real Andrews Left General Hospital
"General Hospital" has had a Marcus Taggert-sized hole ever since actor Réal Andrews vanished from the long-running soap. Andrews was last seen playing Taggert on July 19, 2023, where Taggert bonded with his daughter Trina over dinner as they discussed some changes in their lives. As fans might remember, it was revealed that Taggert wasn't Trina's biological father after a blood test was taken on the May 31, 2023 "GH" episode. Some fans theorized Taggert really is Trina's biological father, and that the test results the two received were tampered with.
The truth might never be known, as Andrews recently shared that his time on "General Hospital" has essentially come to an end. He broke the bad news to his Instagram followers on October 14, 2024, sharing his endless appreciation for his fans and the show. Andrews also spoke about a new project he'd be starring in, as the actor apparently left "General Hospital" in favor of this exciting new opportunity. "I got offered what is the biggest role in my life," Andrews said. "It's in the best, biggest and best network, the best directors, producers, writers, in my opinion, in the industry — we're in pre-production for it."
As for when this project would drop, or what it even was, Andrews couldn't disclose. Whatever it is, it seems bigger than "General Hospital." "It's the best, biggest project of my life, ever," Andrews gushed. "The most important one. And everything comes together, and happens for a reason, right?"
How many times has Real Andrews left General Hospital?
Quite a few "General Hospital" stars have exited the series, and fans might be used to Réal Andrews coming and going. Andrews first left "General Hospital" in 1997, about a year after his debut in 1996. Andrews returned to the role in 1998, then left the series again in 2003 before making his surprising return in 2020. Fans were thrilled. "I'm humbled in ways I can't even express for how [viewers] are receiving me back," Andrews said in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.
The veteran actor also remarked that other soap operas he worked on, like "As the World Turns" and "All My Children," couldn't really compete with "General Hospital" when it came to pure enjoyment. "The other two were more like a job, like going to work. At GH, from makeup to hair to wardrobe to producers to the camera people, it's just fun, dude!" he said. Between December 2021 and July 2023, Andrews would take breaks now and then, in which case actor Asante Jones would occasionally replace the star as Taggert.
But right now, Andrews seems pretty confident that his latest departure from "General Hospital" may be permanent, so fans might want to temper their expectations when it comes to seeing him again. At the same time, Andrews gave viewers a sliver of hope that "General Hospital" might not have seen the last of the stern lieutenant. "Never say never," he said about coming back.