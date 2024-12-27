Princess Charlotte Serves Up Sass In Coordinated Christmas Outfit With Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte has been caught showing off her sassy attitude on numerous occasions through the years. In 2024, the young royal put it on full display as she coordinated outfits with her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the family's annual St. Mary Magdalene Church Christmas morning service visit. While Kate Middleton donned a forest green Alexander McQueen coat and Charlotte wore a complimentary navy blue plaid coat dress, they still managed to stay connected through their accessories. Kate kept cozy in a green and blue plaid scarf that matched her daughter's aesthetics. Meanwhile, Charlotte kept things extra fashionable with a cute little bow, which tied in perfectly with the Princess of Wales' hat.

The Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte coordinating in tartan today for Christmas 🥹💚 pic.twitter.com/EPgyY3eit9 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) December 25, 2024

In typical fashion, Kate remained demure and mindful during the event, but Charlotte couldn't help but give the cameras an attitude-filled stare. Although Charlotte may have stolen the show, her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, looked equally dapper in navy blue suits that matched with their father, William, Prince of Wales. The young royal boys wore green and blue plaid ties to coordinate with their sister and mother.

We can rest assured that the royals had a fun Christmas dinner if Charlotte pulled the hilarious party trick that she may have inherited from Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking to Hello! Magazine, royal biographer Phil Dampier shared that Charlotte is a fantastic mimic, explaining, "Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including US Presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin."

