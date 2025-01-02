Sonny Bono's Shocking First Impression Of Cher Is Not What You'd Expect
Even if you don't believe in love at first sight, if anyone could convince you, it would be the goddess of pop herself. Cher has been turning heads with her daring outfits and age-defying looks for decades, with the high-profile likes of TIME and Vogue lauding her for helping to define celebrity fashion. Cher also has an undeniable sex appeal. In fact, her 1989 music video for "If I Could Turn back Time" was so risqué that MTV ended up banning it, only playing the clip as part of the network's late-night lineup due to intense backlash. So, it's pretty shocking to learn that Cher's former husband and collaborator Sonny Bono was apparently rather unimpressed when the two first met.
In a 2024 interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," the iconic singer recalled crossing paths with Bono for the first time back in 1962. Although she was immediately attracted to him, the feeling wasn't mutual (actually, Bono fancied her pal). "He said, 'You know, you can come and stay with me,'" Cher recalled (via Billboard). "And I was like, 'Okay, you know.' And he went, 'No, no, I don't find you particularly attractive.' So, I was upset and happy at the same time."
Cher and Bono's newfound friendship eventually did blossom into something more, of course, and the happy couple married in 1964. It was around that same time that the talented duo started performing together as Sonny & Cher, making their mark not only on music, but also television. The lovable couple debuted "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" on CBS in 1971 — about two years after welcoming their son, the "Bold and the Beautiful star" Chaz Bono.
How Sonny and Cher's breakup affected their careers
Cher filed for divorce from Sonny Bono in early 1974, alleging that he was controlling. "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" ended a short while later as a result, with their divorce being finalized in June 1975. Bono also ended up getting his own show, "The Sonny Comedy Revue," on ABC during the back half of 1974. Cher returned to CBS with her hit variety show early the following year, jump-starting the iconic singer's stunning transformation into a solo star. Despite their divorce, however, Cher and Bono eventually mended their professional relationship, and they reunited for "The Sonny & Cher Show" in 1976.
During a 2010 interview with Vanity Fair, the "Believe" hitmaker didn't mince her words while discussing her complicated feelings for Bono, who died 12 years prior. "[He treated me] more like a golden goose than like his wife," she confessed. "I forgive him, I think. He hurt me in so many ways, but there was something. He was so much more than a husband — a terrible husband, but a great mentor, a great teacher."
As for how Cher was able to find peace with their tumultuous relationship, well, sometimes simply saying sorry really can make a major difference. "One day he came into the kitchen at my house and said, 'Cher, I want to apologize. I realized that I hurt you in so many ways, and I was wrong,'" she disclosed to People in 2023, adding, "That went a long way for me. The fact that he came and said it meant something to me."