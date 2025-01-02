Sonny Bono's Shocking First Impression Of Cher Is Not What You'd Expect

Even if you don't believe in love at first sight, if anyone could convince you, it would be the goddess of pop herself. Cher has been turning heads with her daring outfits and age-defying looks for decades, with the high-profile likes of TIME and Vogue lauding her for helping to define celebrity fashion. Cher also has an undeniable sex appeal. In fact, her 1989 music video for "If I Could Turn back Time" was so risqué that MTV ended up banning it, only playing the clip as part of the network's late-night lineup due to intense backlash. So, it's pretty shocking to learn that Cher's former husband and collaborator Sonny Bono was apparently rather unimpressed when the two first met.

In a 2024 interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," the iconic singer recalled crossing paths with Bono for the first time back in 1962. Although she was immediately attracted to him, the feeling wasn't mutual (actually, Bono fancied her pal). "He said, 'You know, you can come and stay with me,'" Cher recalled (via Billboard). "And I was like, 'Okay, you know.' And he went, 'No, no, I don't find you particularly attractive.' So, I was upset and happy at the same time."

Cher and Bono's newfound friendship eventually did blossom into something more, of course, and the happy couple married in 1964. It was around that same time that the talented duo started performing together as Sonny & Cher, making their mark not only on music, but also television. The lovable couple debuted "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" on CBS in 1971 — about two years after welcoming their son, the "Bold and the Beautiful star" Chaz Bono.

