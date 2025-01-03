How Kelly Monaco's Former General Hospital Co-Star Tried To Ease Her Hurt Feelings After Firing
A lot of people could tell you how awful it feels to be fired from a job. Not a lot of people could tell you what it feels like to go through that in the public eye, after having that job for over two decades. Good thing actor Kelly Monaco has friends like former co-star Dominic Zamprogna to get her through her unexpected exit from "General Hospital."
Monaco played bad-girl con artist Sam McCall for 21 years on the daytime soap opera. After decades of wild plot twists and Sam's roster of steamy romances, her character was killed off in a heartbreaking scene opposite Zamprogna's character Dante. Her mother shared an emotional post about Monaco's time on the show, adding that Monaco's final day on set was four days prior to the date she debuted on the show back in 2003.
When you do anything repeatedly for a few months, let alone years, it becomes routine. But sometimes, routines become stale and change becomes necessary. In an exclusive interview with Soap Opera Digest from November 2024, Zamprogna said he could see how you might not want to imagine life without that thing that has become such a constant presence. He went on to say that a break in routine can be exactly the push you need to let new opportunities come your way. "But I've found the greatest things in my life have come when it feels like a door is closing," he said. Referring to Monaco, whom he's stayed in touch with, Zamprogna added, "And I was really trying to emphasize that to her."
Other soap stars shared kind words for Kelly Monaco
No matter where you look, it seems that long-time soap opera stars are wishing Kelly Monaco well too. Billy Flynn, who plays Chad DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," spoke with Us Weekly while attending a fan event and said, "I think Kelly's amazing, and she's going to go on to another thing."
Some stars even want to see Monaco join the rival daytime drama. At the same event, Martha Madison (who stars as Belle Black on "Days") said, "I would love to have her on 'Days of Our Lives.' Her fanbase is tried and true, and any show would be lucky to have them and her!" When multiple peers across your industry are sharing kind words and complimenting your acting skills, well, that's when you know you've done a stellar job.
While Monaco's run on "General Hospital" came to a close after over 2,200 episodes, the future is bright for the veteran actor. Some fans have shared a desire for Monaco to join "The Young and The Restless," but as of writing, Monaco's next career steps are unknown.