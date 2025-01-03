How Kelly Monaco's Former General Hospital Co-Star Tried To Ease Her Hurt Feelings After Firing

A lot of people could tell you how awful it feels to be fired from a job. Not a lot of people could tell you what it feels like to go through that in the public eye, after having that job for over two decades. Good thing actor Kelly Monaco has friends like former co-star Dominic Zamprogna to get her through her unexpected exit from "General Hospital."

Monaco played bad-girl con artist Sam McCall for 21 years on the daytime soap opera. After decades of wild plot twists and Sam's roster of steamy romances, her character was killed off in a heartbreaking scene opposite Zamprogna's character Dante. Her mother shared an emotional post about Monaco's time on the show, adding that Monaco's final day on set was four days prior to the date she debuted on the show back in 2003.

When you do anything repeatedly for a few months, let alone years, it becomes routine. But sometimes, routines become stale and change becomes necessary. In an exclusive interview with Soap Opera Digest from November 2024, Zamprogna said he could see how you might not want to imagine life without that thing that has become such a constant presence. He went on to say that a break in routine can be exactly the push you need to let new opportunities come your way. "But I've found the greatest things in my life have come when it feels like a door is closing," he said. Referring to Monaco, whom he's stayed in touch with, Zamprogna added, "And I was really trying to emphasize that to her."

