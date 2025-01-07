The Drama Between Julianne & Derek Hough, Explained

Siblings fight, and Julianne Hough and Derek Hough are no exception. The professional dancing duo competed on "Dancing With the Stars" for years and have since taken on new roles with Julianne as a host and Derek as a judge. Despite working closely, the siblings were at odds until reconciling in December 2023 after Derek's wife Hayley Erbert had a medical emergency — a cranial hematoma which required surgery. "Something happens and it just is like a clean slate," Julianne recounted to People in August 2024 about making up with Derek. "Especially with what just happened with Derek and Haley, there could have been little things just kind of looming or lingering in the background, but when you're left with life-or-death situations, nothing else matters."

But what caused their rift? In her People interview, Julianne continued, "Whatever little things of competition there are or whatever it might be, those things just go away." While speaking with Life & Style, an insider said something similar and chalked up Julianne and Derek's feud to jealousy. "Make no mistake, it's always been highly competitive between those two," the source said, adding, "When one of their careers is going better than the other ... jealousies arise and there's been bad blood between them in the past." The source even claimed that perhaps Derek wanted the hosting position that Julianne got on "DWTS."

Derek continuing his friendship with Julianne's ex-husband Brooks Laich after they divorced was another rumored point of sibling tension (and Derek included Laich as a groomsman at his August 2023 wedding). "It's like they put up a wall between them," the insider said of Derek and Julianne, "but to their credit, they're working on it, really trying to be friends even more than blood relatives."

