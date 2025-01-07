Tragic Details About Aaron Taylor Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson didn't get to enjoy the stability of a nuclear family household that his and his wife's children now do. His father, civil engineer Robert, divorced his mother Sarah, when he was 6 years old. Afterward, the "Nocturnal Animals" star went to live with his mother, although he continued having a relationship with his father.

Taylor-Johnson's passion for acting wasn't genetic, however. According to the star himself, Sarah didn't have a stable career that could provide a comfortable lifestyle for her family back then, so he took up acting at a young age because it helped pay the bills. "My mum stayed at home," Taylor-Johnson once told At Large. "She worked odd jobs here and there so we could get by. I would do commercials, which would help pay for activities for my sis and me. And if I got a good job, it would pay for a holiday."

Sarah, who also had experience working as a costume designer in theater, would further encourage her son's acting pursuits by accompanying him on movie sets. Given her support, it's easy to see why he holds her in such high regard. He credits his upbringing for how he's approached relationships with the other women in his life as well. "I was raised by women," Taylor-Johnson said in a 2014 interview with The Standard. "Now I'm raising women. I was always better around girls. I live in an all-female household. I even have two female dogs ... It's funny how that turned out."

