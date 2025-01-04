Meet Liam Payne's Sisters, Nicola And Ruth
Late singer Liam Payne left behind many heartbroken family members, including his two sisters Ruth Payne Gibbins and Nicola Payne. Sharing a tight-knit bond with their brother, Payne's sisters were his own familial cheerleaders, always supporting him through his time in One Direction and his solo career. In May 2013, Ruth posted a photo of her collection of Liam Payne dolls on Instagram with the caption: "Never too old to be a 1D fan..." Nicola shared similar support in August 2019, posting a collage on Instagram to commemorate the premiere of "One Direction: This is Us," writing: "Being on that red carpet with my mom dad sister and brother was literally one of the best days of my life!!"
Nicola and Ruth are best friends in their own right; when they're not citing their support for their brother, they are constantly posting selfies and fun memories with each other on social media. Both are married and have children, according to their Instagram accounts. Ruth is married to Thomas Gibbins and the two tied the knot in June 2016. They welcomed their son Ashton in 2017. In 2022, Ruth posted to Instagram about what it's like being Ashton's mom, writing: "We are the luckiest to have him around, he brings a different set of qualities and challenges to life but he has made me into the mama [I] was always meant to be."
Nicola is married to her beau Nick Farnell and the couple shares a daughter named Ffion, whom Nicola posted on Instagram during her first Mother's Day, writing: "I feel honoured to be your mummy every single day and sometimes still can't believe that this beautiful, funny, cheeky little girl is mine!!" Nicola and Ruth's children are as much friends as they are cousins — Nicola even posted an adorable video on Instagram of the two exploring a park together.
Ruth and Nicola's reaction to Liam's death
The sisters both posted their reactions to the news of their brother's death on social media. Nicola's Instagram post about Liam Payne revealed that she found out about his death via the news. "When I saw the news pop up on my phone, I wanted so much for this to be untrue," she wrote in her tribute, which included photos of her and Payne, as well as Payne with his niece. "I hope you have finally found peace and that you'll continue to look after us all as you have done in life," she continued, adding that she will ensure that Payne's son Bear knows his father.
Payne's sister Ruth posted a letter to him on Instagram, writing: "One last time I need you to know, I'm here if you need anything, I'd drive to the ends of the universe to bring you back." Her letter revealed that Ruth regretted that she couldn't "save" Payne, knowing his struggles over the years.
Ruth also noted how much Payne adored his time in One Direction and how he would spend lots of time with her listening to unreleased songs he wrote for the group. One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Lous Thomlinson, and Niall Horan were heartbroken over the news of the death of their former bandmate, who fell off a third-floor hotel balcony in October 2024. One Direction members were also among the attendees at Payne's funeral.