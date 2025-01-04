Meet Liam Payne's Sisters, Nicola And Ruth

Late singer Liam Payne left behind many heartbroken family members, including his two sisters Ruth Payne Gibbins and Nicola Payne. Sharing a tight-knit bond with their brother, Payne's sisters were his own familial cheerleaders, always supporting him through his time in One Direction and his solo career. In May 2013, Ruth posted a photo of her collection of Liam Payne dolls on Instagram with the caption: "Never too old to be a 1D fan..." Nicola shared similar support in August 2019, posting a collage on Instagram to commemorate the premiere of "One Direction: This is Us," writing: "Being on that red carpet with my mom dad sister and brother was literally one of the best days of my life!!"

Advertisement

Nicola and Ruth are best friends in their own right; when they're not citing their support for their brother, they are constantly posting selfies and fun memories with each other on social media. Both are married and have children, according to their Instagram accounts. Ruth is married to Thomas Gibbins and the two tied the knot in June 2016. They welcomed their son Ashton in 2017. In 2022, Ruth posted to Instagram about what it's like being Ashton's mom, writing: "We are the luckiest to have him around, he brings a different set of qualities and challenges to life but he has made me into the mama [I] was always meant to be."

Nicola is married to her beau Nick Farnell and the couple shares a daughter named Ffion, whom Nicola posted on Instagram during her first Mother's Day, writing: "I feel honoured to be your mummy every single day and sometimes still can't believe that this beautiful, funny, cheeky little girl is mine!!" Nicola and Ruth's children are as much friends as they are cousins — Nicola even posted an adorable video on Instagram of the two exploring a park together.

Advertisement