Whatever Happened To Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Star Rick Moranis?

Rick Moranis is a comedy legend. He appeared in many of the biggest comedies of the 1980s and '90s, including hits like the Mel Brooks film "Spaceballs" in which he played the villainous Dark Helmet. He starred in "Ghostbusters" as The Keymaster, and sang and danced around a carnivorous plant in "Little Shop of Horrors." Perhaps most memorably, Moranis played eccentric inventor Wayne Szalinski, the hapless dad who accidentally shrinks his kids in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

Advertisement

You'd think a career like that would keep right on rolling, but Moranis' IMDb page gets rather sparse after 1997. "I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break," he told USA Today (via Today). "And then I found that I really didn't miss it." He went into more detail with IGN, reflecting, "It was lucrative and I knew how to enjoy it, and how to enjoy my fellow cast members, how to enjoy my time away from home ... but creatively it was very unfulfilling."

In the decades since Moranis let his career fade away, the beloved star has occasionally popped back up in the headlines. He's dipped his toe back in the acting world, signed on to some projects that never came to fruition, and turned down many more. Here's what Rick Moranis has been up to since he last graced our movie screens.

Advertisement