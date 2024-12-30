How Jimmy Carter Got The Last Laugh Against Donald Trump In Death

The public has begun mourning the death of Jimmy Carter, former U.S. president and humanitarian. Carter died on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100, and was honored with statements from fellow former presidents like Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and even Donald J. Trump — despite the two never quite getting along, and Carter getting the final word against him when he cast his vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

As the 39th president of the United States, Carter is entitled to an official state funeral, which will include ceremonies in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and his final resting place in Plains. The events usually last for 7 to 10 days, and are carried out by the Department of Defense, as ordered by President Joe Biden. The command is handed down through several channels, with the duties of organizing the three ceremonies landing with the Joint Task Force National Capital Region.

Of course, all of this takes more than a minute to organize — which means Trump will have to share his presidential spotlight in January 2025 with Carter. During that month, the election results will become official with the counting of electoral votes by Congress, and it's quite possible Trump's official victory on January 6 will be overshadowed by at least one of Carter's official memorials. Beyond that, there will be one persistent and obvious reminder of Carter's presence as Trump officially becomes president, and it has to do with one of his favorite photographic backgrounds: the American flag.

