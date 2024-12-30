Everything Donald Trump Has Said About Jimmy Carter

The world is mourning the death of former president Jimmy Carter at age 100. He was the only commander-in-chief to reach that impressive milestone, and certainly one of the best-loved for his humility and devotion to service. Expressions of sorrow and sympathy are coming in from both sides of the political spectrum, including the president-elect. Though Carter got the final word against Donald Trump by voting against him in the 2024 election, Trump nonetheless showed the proper respect in his official statement.

"President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age," Trump wrote on his Truth Social feed. "While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!"

In a separate post, Trump noted that he and Carter belonged to "a very exclusive club" as presidents, and as such, they both understood the weight of the office. "The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude," he wrote. He closed by asking followers "to keep the Carter Family in their hearts and prayers." The heartwarming sentiment stood in sharp contrast to the comments Trump has made about Carter in the past, often at the most inappropriate moments.

