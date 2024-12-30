Everything Donald Trump Has Said About Jimmy Carter
The world is mourning the death of former president Jimmy Carter at age 100. He was the only commander-in-chief to reach that impressive milestone, and certainly one of the best-loved for his humility and devotion to service. Expressions of sorrow and sympathy are coming in from both sides of the political spectrum, including the president-elect. Though Carter got the final word against Donald Trump by voting against him in the 2024 election, Trump nonetheless showed the proper respect in his official statement.
"President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age," Trump wrote on his Truth Social feed. "While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!"
In a separate post, Trump noted that he and Carter belonged to "a very exclusive club" as presidents, and as such, they both understood the weight of the office. "The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude," he wrote. He closed by asking followers "to keep the Carter Family in their hearts and prayers." The heartwarming sentiment stood in sharp contrast to the comments Trump has made about Carter in the past, often at the most inappropriate moments.
Trump often repeated a not-so-brilliant joke about Carter
Prior to Jimmy Carter's death, Donald Trump often used him as a punchline. In 2014, Trump made a snide crack on what was then Twitter: "Of course I don't think Jimmy Carter is dead — saw him today on T.V. Just being sarcastic, but never thought he was alive as President, stiff!" He was also fond of joking that Carter was the worst president until some of his successors came along. At first, it was Barack Obama who got the brunt of it, but during the 2024 presidential race, Trump switched it up by repeatedly snarking to voters that Joe Biden had taken over Carter's spot as worst POTUS.
Not even Rosalynn Carter's death stopped Trump from repeating the tired zinger. In January 2024, as seen here on X (formerly Twitter), "My wife attended the funeral two months ago of Rosalynn Carter. And it was beautiful. And Jimmy Carter was there. And I thought to myself, 'Jimmy Carter is happy now, because he will go down as being a brilliant president by comparison to Joe Biden.' ... He's going to be known as brilliant!" On Carter's 100th birthday this past October 1, he made the joke yet again, adding "I mean, Jimmy Carter didn't let 21 million people come into our country without checks, without balance, without anything from parts unknown." (per Newsweek)
Still, there was at least one moment during Carter's lifetime when Trump called a temporary truce. In 2019, Carter sent Trump a letter praising him for his work establishing relations with China. He responded with an official statement from the White House (via New York Magazine): "The President has always liked President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter and extended his best wishes to them on behalf of the American people."