Trump Makes Sure To Stroke His Own Ego In Message About Jimmy Carter's Death

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, died at the age of 100. Carter was under hospice care for more than a year before his passing, and many politicians are publicly sharing their thoughts about the president's death. Barack Obama, for one, shared a thoughtful message about Carter's life and legacy on Medium. Donald Trump, however, took a different route.

In a move that should surprise no one, Trump was able to make his message about Carter into one about him. On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History." He could have easily removed any reference to "us" and being part of "a very exclusive club" and still honored Carter's passing, but Trump chose not to do that.

After a post complaining about the debt ceiling, he followed up with another Truth Social post about Carter. In it, he made sure to point out that he "strongly disagreed with [Carter] philosophically and politically." While this is certainly true, and Carter did vote against Trump in the 2024 election, it doesn't really seem like it was something that had to be said. Trump did end both posts with more expected messages of condolence and support for Carter's family. However, his words and how he inserted himself into the situation didn't go unnoticed on social media.

