What We Know About Jimmy Carter's Grandson, Jason, Who Followed In His Footsteps

Jimmy Carter, humanitarian and former U.S. president, died in 2024 at the age of 100. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023 at the age of 96 . He's survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. One of those grandchildren has followed in the former president's political footsteps: Jason Carter, the son of John William "Jack" Carter (Jimmy and Rosalynn's eldest son) and Juliette "Judy" Langford.

Jason was a Georgia state senator from 2010 to 2015. Meanwhile, Jimmy was in the Georgia state senate from 1963 to 1966. In 2014, Jason then ran for governor of Georgia, a position his grandfather held from 1971 to 1975. While Jason was defeated in his first bid, he hasn't ruled out running for the position again in 2026.

Before getting into politics, Jason got his undergraduate degree in political science and philosophy from Duke University. While there, he met his wife, Kate Lewis. He graduated in 1997, and Jimmy was the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony.