Tragic Details About RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been open about his past drug use. While appearing on the "Shawn Ryan Show" in June 2024, RFK Jr. revealed that his addiction issues started when he was a 15-year-old dealing with the assassination of his father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., in 1968. He recalled how it all began when he was hitchhiking home after a party, and a familiar man picked him up and offered him his first taste of LSD. As he was recovering from his 10-hour trip, a group of boys offered him meth.

After that, RFK Jr. started using heroin and cocaine. He stated that his drug use improved the focus and comprehension issues that likely stemmed from undiagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and helped him excel academically. Eventually, though, the drug stopped being as effective, and its appeal started to wear off. Additionally, the environmental lawyer admitted that his addiction made him into somebody he didn't recognize. "It hollows out your whole life," he shared. "You have a one-dimensional life. I was what I would describe as a bundle of appetites that was a full-time job to feed them."

RFK Jr. decided to turn his life around after he was arrested for heroin possession in 1983. In an Instagram video, the divisive politician credited Alcoholics Anonymous with helping him get sober. He also shared that Carl Jung's book "Synchronicity" greatly aided his journey by increasing his faith in God and helping him realize that he could better his life by making small and seemingly insignificant changes.

