Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Seemingly Has One Thing In Common With Donald Trump
If there's one thing Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, has never lied about, it's his love of fast food. He's posted photos of himself on social media indulging in Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald's, and referring to the latter's Quarters Pounders with cheese and Big Macs, he once told CNN, "It's great stuff." The french fry doesn't fall far from the red cardboard container, and Donald's son Donald J. Trump Jr. has also been known to indulge in the golden arches on occasion.
But it's Don Jr.'s lady love who really seems to match Donald as far as diet is concerned, especially when it comes to craving food that isn't of the most healthy variety. After Don Jr. reportedly split with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle (and yes, the breakup was definitely messier than it seemed), he was spotted with a new woman, Bettina Anderson. The Palm Beach socialite and Donald's oldest son have been linked as far back as August 2024. Don Jr. and Anderson were then seen together at Mar-a-Lago in December, hanging with Donald himself.
It's entirely possible that when Anderson and Don Jr. got together, they discussed their mutual admiration for the snackier side of life. As Anderson shared on an Instagram post from 2018 while surrounded by snack chips, "My diet can best be described as 'unchaperoned child at a birthday party.'"
Donald, Don Jr., and Anderson can share their snacks
When the book "Let Trump be Trump" was published, authors Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie revealed the eating habits of Donald J. Trump. They said, "On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Friend Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke" (via Washington Post). Bossie and Lewandowski also shared that Trump's private plane had a stash of salty snacks like pretzels and potato chips, as well as sweet treats like Oreo cookies.
Bettina Anderson doesn't have an aircraft to fill with her favorite snacks like her reported beau's father, but she has talked about other vehicles related to her diet. In August 2024, she posted a photo of herself smiling on Instagram, with the caption, "If you're trying to impress me with your vehicle it better be a food truck," owning up to her love of food that doesn't necessarily fall into the high-brow category.
As a model, Anderson has often been photographed in swimsuits and body-hugging gowns. She hasn't let her career stop her from sharing her affection for carbs and desserts, such as in 2018 when she shared an Instagram snapshot in front of a display of baked goods with the caption, "NO DAYS OFF ... carbs." Oh, and she's also been known to pose in the grocery store for impromptu photo shoots with boxes of cereal or other treats. Maybe next time, she can pick up a few extras for her boyfriend's dad.