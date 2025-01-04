Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Seemingly Has One Thing In Common With Donald Trump

If there's one thing Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, has never lied about, it's his love of fast food. He's posted photos of himself on social media indulging in Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald's, and referring to the latter's Quarters Pounders with cheese and Big Macs, he once told CNN, "It's great stuff." The french fry doesn't fall far from the red cardboard container, and Donald's son Donald J. Trump Jr. has also been known to indulge in the golden arches on occasion.

But it's Don Jr.'s lady love who really seems to match Donald as far as diet is concerned, especially when it comes to craving food that isn't of the most healthy variety. After Don Jr. reportedly split with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle (and yes, the breakup was definitely messier than it seemed), he was spotted with a new woman, Bettina Anderson. The Palm Beach socialite and Donald's oldest son have been linked as far back as August 2024. Don Jr. and Anderson were then seen together at Mar-a-Lago in December, hanging with Donald himself.

It's entirely possible that when Anderson and Don Jr. got together, they discussed their mutual admiration for the snackier side of life. As Anderson shared on an Instagram post from 2018 while surrounded by snack chips, "My diet can best be described as 'unchaperoned child at a birthday party.'"

