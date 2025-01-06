The Stunning Transformation Of Lady Eliza Spencer

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, had many bumps in the road en route to her life in the lap of luxury. The world was shocked when her aunt died in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in August 1997. Eliza was just five years old at the time, and the incident undoubtedly left a lasting impact on her and her family. If the Spencers didn't have a lot of media attention before, they certainly did after Diana's untimely death. It's something that someone of that age would struggle to understand, as Eliza told Tatler years later in her cover story, "Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older."

Earl Charles Spencer and his then-wife, Victoria Lockwood, gave birth to Eliza and her twin sister, Amelia Spencer, in July 1992. But these minor royals were kept out of the limelight in their youth, relocating to South Africa in Cape Town's lush suburb of Claremont. Eliza is often pictured alongside her sister and has made a name for herself with her flawless style since her first public appearance in 2011. Whether at the front row of fashion shows or relaxing on a yacht, Eliza has certainly maintained her aunt's legacy. She left Claremont and moved back to her birthplace, London, with Amelia in 2021. Between London, South Africa, and London again, Eliza has undergone a significant transformation.

