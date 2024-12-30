All The Signs Paige DeSorbo And Craig Conover's Relationship Would Never Last
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were Bravo's dream duo — until their recent breakup, which was announced in December 2024. For longtime fans, though, this split feels less like a shocking twist and more like an inevitable finale.
DeSorbo confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with Conover on a recent episode of her "Giggly Squad" podcast. The couple first met while filming Season 4 of "Summer House" in 2019 and reunited in the spin-off show "Winter House" about two years after. Conover and DeSorbo's romance went public in 2021 and was a featured storyline on "Summer House" Season 6.
But as any reality TV fan knows, on-screen relationships don't always survive off-camera. For DeSorbo and Conover, the biggest hurdle seems to have been geography. The truth is DeSorbo is a native New Yorker and firmly rooted to life in the city as a fashion influencer. Meanwhile, Conover is an attorney and business owner based in Charleston, South Carolina, where he films Bravo's "Southern Charm." Long-distance relationships are challenging enough, but juggling demanding careers on top of that was bound to cause strain over time.
The next step for DeSorbo and Conover that never came
Fans have long speculated about when Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover would take their relationship to the next level. However, DeSorbo hinted they weren't rushing during a July 2024 appearance on the "LadyGang" podcast. She addressed the ongoing questions about marriage and kids, admitting, "Me and Craig rarely, like, talk about when are we getting engaged, when are we having a baby." She added that while they'd discussed these topics, it wasn't a priority. While her relaxed attitude signaled confidence in their relationship, it also hinted at hesitation about their future together.
The couples' differences will seemingly come to a head in the upcoming season of "Summer House." In a trailer released a couple weeks before their split, Conover confronts Desorbo, saying, "You can't choose work all the time." The tension is palpable as she retorts, "Should I apologize for being strong and independent?" In the very next scene, DeSorbo predicts the split as she breaks down and tearfully confesses to fellow "Summer House" star Ciara Miller that, "Me and Craig are gonna break up, and everything I have will, like, go away."
While the exact reason for Conover and DeSorbo going their separate ways remains unclear, the signs were evident, and ultimately, it's not surprising that the Bravo power couple couldn't make it work. Their break up also highlights the challenges of maintaining a relationship when life pulls in opposite directions — both professionally and personally.