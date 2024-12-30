All The Signs Paige DeSorbo And Craig Conover's Relationship Would Never Last

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were Bravo's dream duo — until their recent breakup, which was announced in December 2024. For longtime fans, though, this split feels less like a shocking twist and more like an inevitable finale.

Advertisement

DeSorbo confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with Conover on a recent episode of her "Giggly Squad" podcast. The couple first met while filming Season 4 of "Summer House" in 2019 and reunited in the spin-off show "Winter House" about two years after. Conover and DeSorbo's romance went public in 2021 and was a featured storyline on "Summer House" Season 6.

But as any reality TV fan knows, on-screen relationships don't always survive off-camera. For DeSorbo and Conover, the biggest hurdle seems to have been geography. The truth is DeSorbo is a native New Yorker and firmly rooted to life in the city as a fashion influencer. Meanwhile, Conover is an attorney and business owner based in Charleston, South Carolina, where he films Bravo's "Southern Charm." Long-distance relationships are challenging enough, but juggling demanding careers on top of that was bound to cause strain over time.

Advertisement