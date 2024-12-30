Princess Eugenie's Worst Makeup Mistakes
Royal family members spend quite a bit of time in the public eye. And, as such, we see them looking their best, as well as sporting looks that aren't so great. Thanks to her entire life playing out in front of the world, we've gotten to see Princess Eugenie undergo quite the style transformation. That's a good thing, considering the fact that she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have often gotten flak for their inappropriate outfits, especially in their younger years. While Eugenie's fashion sense has clearly improved over time, so have her makeup preferences. She's never been particularly over-the-top or daring in the makeup department, but some of her looks have definitely been better than others.
There's a palpable difference between Eugenie and Beatrice's styles, but when it comes to their makeup, both princesses seem to prefer simpler, more streamlined looks. Still, there are better ways to pull off pared-down, easy breezy makeup than others. And, throughout her life in the spotlight, Eugenie has managed to show us some majorly messy makeup moments.
Her heavy-handed summer party makeup
In 2018, Princess Eugenie attended the Serpentine Summer Party in heavier makeup than what we typically see her wearing. In some ways, this was a nice departure from her usual beauty routine. Her eye makeup happened to be stunning and would have been a great jumping off-point for a glam makeup look that totally suited her. Unfortunately, the other elements of her makeup didn't draw attention to her lashes and eye shadow and, instead, competed with them.
It was refreshing to see Eugenie in a bold lip color, as she often chooses a shade that blends in with her skin and lets her lips disappear. It was also nice to see her going for a more drastic brow. Putting all of these elements together, however, made her makeup look a bit too dramatic and overwhelm her face. In her defense, darker, thicker, and more angular brows were certainly on-trend back in 2018. Yet, these were just a tad too bold for her and would have worked better with a slightly lighter application and a more pared-down lip.
When her lack of lipstick and contour totally washed her out
From a look that was a bit too dramatic to one that was totally the opposite, the makeup look Princess Eugenie rocked to the Frieze Art Fair's VIP Preview back in 2017 was a bigger flop for different reasons. A no-makeup makeup look can be a total win if done right. The problem is that it's not always easy to get right. Eugenie proved this with a very minimal makeup look that left her totally washed out, rather than fresh and natural.
Eugenie sported a bit of a smokey eye with dark smudged liner. She paired it with little — if any — foundation and lip color. She also seemed to have no contour or blush on. This made Eugenie look somewhat dull and undone. Her obvious, black eye makeup even further reinforced this, leaving her looking like only half her makeup was done and not providing any warmth or glow to her face.
When her eyeliner stole the show in all the wrong ways
Based on photos of her makeup throughout the years, if Princess Eugenie could only choose one beauty product to wear, it seems like that product would be black eyeliner. Sometimes Eugenie's love of liner works for her, and sometimes it doesn't. When attending the Faberge Big Egg Hunt Cocktail Countdown in 2014, Eugenie made a makeup choice that is almost always a mistake: eyeliner that goes all the way around the eye.
Lining your entire eye with eyeliner can close your eyes in and make them look smaller. This was made even worse in Eugenie's case, since she has a light complexion and opted for the darkest shade of liner. This acted to draw attention to her eyes in the wrong way and alter their shape. She also, once again, wore barely-there face makeup and little to no lip color, which made the darkness around her eyes appear even more drastic and left her looking washed out and a bit more like a member of "The Addams Family" than the royal family.
When her lips and brows needed more attention
Like so many of us, over the years, Princess Eugenie has been on quite a journey with her eyebrows. Sometimes they're too bold and over-filled, while other times, they look sparse and too light. Ensuring that your eyebrows fit your face is the best way to frame your entire makeup look and give it a sense of balance. For this reason, when your eyebrows don't look their best, your makeup will likely follow suit. And, we've seen this happen with Eugenie time and time again.
In 2013, Eugenie attended Ladies Day at Royal Ascot with brows that looked particularly undone. She also seemed to be totally makeup-less on her face and her lips, which looked like they could have, at minimum, used a bit of moisturizing lip balm. As she is wont to do, Eugenie threw off the balance of her lack of makeup with thick black eyeliner and mascara. This drew attention to her eyes and left her whole face looking messy and mismatched.
Her infamous rave lashes
Just like so many royals and non-royals, alike, Princess Eugenie enjoyed some partying in her younger years. During one night out in 2008, she sported what is surely one of her worst makeup looks to date. She wore a wild sequin skirt with black tights, a babydoll top, and a silver jacket. She was clearly in a match-y-match-y mood, sporting shoes, nails, earrings, and a headband in the same shade as her neon pink top. Unfortunately, she didn't stop there and chose to also match her massive fake eyelashes.
Falsies can be a great way to enhance your makeup, but it's vital to make sure that they're the right size. When fake lashes are too big, they'll overwhelm your face and make your entire makeup look feel overdone. Needless to say, Eugenie's pink lashes are way too large and totally over-the-top. Obviously, Eugenie was having fun and being a bit silly with this entire look, and it certainly doesn't share too many similarities with her typical choices. That said, there was still a way to rock some pink eyelashes that would have felt cool and whimsical, rather than just weird. Smaller pink lashes that she incorporated with her makeup, instead of slapping them on top of her usual minimal makeup, would have made for a much better-executed statement, overall.