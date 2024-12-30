Princess Eugenie's Worst Makeup Mistakes

Royal family members spend quite a bit of time in the public eye. And, as such, we see them looking their best, as well as sporting looks that aren't so great. Thanks to her entire life playing out in front of the world, we've gotten to see Princess Eugenie undergo quite the style transformation. That's a good thing, considering the fact that she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have often gotten flak for their inappropriate outfits, especially in their younger years. While Eugenie's fashion sense has clearly improved over time, so have her makeup preferences. She's never been particularly over-the-top or daring in the makeup department, but some of her looks have definitely been better than others.

There's a palpable difference between Eugenie and Beatrice's styles, but when it comes to their makeup, both princesses seem to prefer simpler, more streamlined looks. Still, there are better ways to pull off pared-down, easy breezy makeup than others. And, throughout her life in the spotlight, Eugenie has managed to show us some majorly messy makeup moments.