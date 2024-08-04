Princess Eugenie Vs Princess Beatrice: The Difference Between Their Stunning Styles

Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York, daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, have never known a life outside of the spotlight. The elder sister, Beatrice is ninth in line for the throne, while Eugenie lands in the 11th spot. As far as the royal family is concerned, they certainly are not as high profile as their cousins Prince William or Prince Harry, but that's not to say they totally fly under the radar. As Beatrice once told British Vogue, "we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we're also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye."

There are times that the public eye has been unkind to the pair of princesses, especially when it comes to their style moves. While some of their fashion moments have not been fan favorites, the pair are still making a name for themselves as public figures and fashion icons in their own right. Through it all, they have one another to lean on. As Eugenie said in British Vogue, "We're the only other person in each other's lives who can know exactly what the other one is going through."

While the siblings are often mentioned in the same breath, it's important to remember they are unique individuals with their own interests, passions, and sartorial instincts. From their headpieces down to their footwear, here are some of the differences between Beatrice and Eugenie's styles.

