How Many Kids Travis Kelce Thinks Brother Jason Should Have - And The Hilarious Reason Why
Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, and his brother Jason Kelce have a hit podcast called "New Heights." On it, they've talked about everything from the NFL to Travis making an appearance as a special during Swift's Eras Tour to their all time favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. On their November 27, 2024 episode, the brothers talked about the exciting news that Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were going to be having another baby. Jason and Kylie already have three adorable daughters, and Jason confirmed that the new addition would be another girl.
While Travis is excited for the new niece, he doesn't think they should stop at just four girls. "You can always go for the starting five ... field an infield," Travis said in the episode, seemingly in reference to them having a full infield team of kids for softball (and baseball). It sounds like that was what Kylie might have actually wanted at some point; the five kids that is, not necessarily the reason why. Jason confirmed that before they started having kids, she originally wanted five while he wanted three. But he also said that this may likely be their last kid.
Kylie Kelce thinks she and Jason Kelce will stop at four kids
It could be that Kylie Kelce has reconsidered having five kids because she doesn't like being pregnant; she revealed this fact to the world on the first episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie." In a later episode, she also confirmed that this was probably going to be their last kid, even though before they'd gotten pregnant she "wanted four with room for a pleasant surprise."
Kylie shared a hilarious photo on Instagram of their three daughters in "big sister" sweaters after finding out that there was another baby on the way. They each seem to have a different emotional reaction with their youngest crying, the oldest one shocked, and the middle one happy. Kylie wrote: "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister."
Travis Kelce is stoked whether this is his last new niece or not. Travis loves the role of uncle, and it's a mutual admiration society for sure; it's great to see how much Jason's kids love their Uncle Travis. The new baby, even if it won't make for a full infield, will surely be loved by her parents and uncle alike.