How Many Kids Travis Kelce Thinks Brother Jason Should Have - And The Hilarious Reason Why

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, and his brother Jason Kelce have a hit podcast called "New Heights." On it, they've talked about everything from the NFL to Travis making an appearance as a special during Swift's Eras Tour to their all time favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. On their November 27, 2024 episode, the brothers talked about the exciting news that Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were going to be having another baby. Jason and Kylie already have three adorable daughters, and Jason confirmed that the new addition would be another girl.

While Travis is excited for the new niece, he doesn't think they should stop at just four girls. "You can always go for the starting five ... field an infield," Travis said in the episode, seemingly in reference to them having a full infield team of kids for softball (and baseball). It sounds like that was what Kylie might have actually wanted at some point; the five kids that is, not necessarily the reason why. Jason confirmed that before they started having kids, she originally wanted five while he wanted three. But he also said that this may likely be their last kid.