Kirsten Dunst was only 3 when she got her first taste of show business in commercials that needed a fair-haired child to go to bat for their crayons and dolls. Naturally, it was not of her own volition that Dunst set out on this path at such a young age — an arrangement that had a far-reaching impact on her mental health, she later realized. Nevertheless, she aced it at every step. Success for Dunst came early, with titles like "Interview With the Vampire," "Little Women," and "Jumanji," building up her filmography as a child star and putting her in the company of some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers.

While the headway she made may have rendered her the envy of her peers, it wasn't all rosy for Dunst, who had to navigate the thorny underbelly of show business where she was in a vulnerable position to be sexualized, manipulated, and scrutinized. In her 20s, Dunst confronted depression and creative confusion. "I was kind of over acting, to be honest, because I felt like it was for other people, not for myself," she told Marie Claire. Then, as she aged, the industry began typecasting her in roles that limited her artistry. Though Dunst resisted this, there have been points in her career where she has had to stop and reckon with her journey. Here are tragic details about Kirsten Dunst that inform her career as an award-winning actor.

