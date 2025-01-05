Inside Gisele Bündchen's Bond With Her Twin Sister Patricia
Fame and wealth can sometimes have negative effects on relationships between family members, friends, and romantic partners, but for a tight-knit clan like Gisele Bündchen's, her staggering net worth and massive success have thankfully never been an issue. The Brazilian supermodel has repeatedly gushed about her wonderful family and, in 2023, showed off their closeness by sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of her posing with all five of her sisters and their parents. "My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree. Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are," Gisele sweetly informed People.
She had her sisters to lean on when Gisele divorced her ex-husband Tom Brady in 2022 and when their beloved mother Vânia Nonnenmacher died at age 75 in January 2024. Despite being close to all her siblings, however, the iconic Victoria's Secret Angel shares a special bond with her fraternal twin, Patricia Bündchen. During a 2009 Vanity Fair interview, Gisele confirmed that she and Patricia — along with their younger sister Gabriela — were completely inseparable when they were younger, even going to modeling classes together. Though only Gisele ended up having a modeling career, she still works closely with Patricia, whom the fashion icon hired to be her manager and run her growing business empire.
As Gisele enthused to People, "I know she's got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."
Gisele Bündchen's twin sister lives a much more low-key life
Gisele Bündchen is among the many stars most people have no idea is a twin, and there's a reason for that. Unlike the world-renowned supermodel, Patricia Bündchen has stayed away from the spotlight. Though she once appeared alongside Gisele on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, she seems to prefer working behind the scenes. Patricia has made just a few red carpet appearances, one of which came in May 2023 when Gisele hosted her Luz Alliance Fund Gala for charity. Gisele credited the gala's success to her twin, telling People that Patricia "worked so hard to organize this event as she does every day."
While photos of the sisters on the red carpet are few and far between, there's one place where Patricia is more heavily featured: Gisele's Instagram. Every year, on their birthday on July 20, the supermodel shares pictures of her and her twin along with a loving message in her honor. "How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!" Gisele wrote on their 40th birthday in 2020 alongside childhood and more recent snaps of her and Patricia. The previous year, the model posted a photo of them hugging and called her twin "my other half." And, in 2023, she shared pics with Patricia and her daughter Vivian.
Patricia has been equally effusive in her praise for her sister on the rare occasion that she gives interviews. While discussing the secret behind Gisele's success with Vanity Fair, she proudly proclaimed, "Her willpower made her successful. She has never let the critics put her down, and this has never changed. She has the most amazing body, but what has really made her successful is her personality, her way of doing things, her professionalism."