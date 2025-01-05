Inside Gisele Bündchen's Bond With Her Twin Sister Patricia

Fame and wealth can sometimes have negative effects on relationships between family members, friends, and romantic partners, but for a tight-knit clan like Gisele Bündchen's, her staggering net worth and massive success have thankfully never been an issue. The Brazilian supermodel has repeatedly gushed about her wonderful family and, in 2023, showed off their closeness by sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of her posing with all five of her sisters and their parents. "My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree. Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are," Gisele sweetly informed People.

She had her sisters to lean on when Gisele divorced her ex-husband Tom Brady in 2022 and when their beloved mother Vânia Nonnenmacher died at age 75 in January 2024. Despite being close to all her siblings, however, the iconic Victoria's Secret Angel shares a special bond with her fraternal twin, Patricia Bündchen. During a 2009 Vanity Fair interview, Gisele confirmed that she and Patricia — along with their younger sister Gabriela — were completely inseparable when they were younger, even going to modeling classes together. Though only Gisele ended up having a modeling career, she still works closely with Patricia, whom the fashion icon hired to be her manager and run her growing business empire.

As Gisele enthused to People, "I know she's got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."