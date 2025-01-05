Tyler Hynes' Selfless On-Set Secret Proves He's The Ultimate Hallmark Sweetheart

Tyler Hynes has made quite the name for himself in the world of Hallmark original movies. The former "Letterkenny" star joined the Hallmark family in 2018, and has starred in more than 20 of their feelgood movies in the intervening time. But just because he's been around the block a few times doesn't mean that Hynes thinks he's better than those who are just cutting their teeth in the world of acting. In fact, the Canadian actor actively helps newbies relax on set, proving in the process that he's just as swoon-worthy offscreen as on.

Hynes let the cat out of the bag during a November 2024 interview with People. "There's a move I do sometimes," he dished. "I shouldn't tell this secret, but when somebody's new on set, I'll come and I'll blow my line right away, just to sort of set the tone, put the bar down low." The purpose of this trick is to show rookie actors that making a mistake every now and then isn't the end of the world.

"Nobody cares. We're all here on your team," he confirmed. Hynes employed this strategy while working with Donna Kelce, the NFL mom adored by football fans, on "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story." He noted, "Donna was a little overwhelmed. [...] There's a lot of moving parts, a lot of people talking to you in between [takes]. [...] You can just see people being a little overwhelmed."

