Hallmark's Tyler Hynes Can't Stay Out Of Trouble On Set With Jonathan Bennett & B.J. Britt
Forget "Three Wise Men and a Baby," because it's time for three groomsmen and a whole lot of trouble — and some of it may even be onscreen.
The troublemakers in question are beloved Hallmark actors Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, and B.J. Britt, who are the stars of the channel's upcoming trilogy "The Groomsmen." Why are they troublemakers? Well, take it from Bennett himself: "We would get in trouble every single day because we were making each other laugh too hard," the "Mean Girls" actor told People in July 2024 while appearing at San Diego Comic-Con. The trio had plenty to celebrate, as the groundbreaking trilogy not only approaches Hallmark's trademark romantic comedy from a different angle by focusing on the guy's perspective but also features a gay wedding as the main storyline.
While Bennett and Hynes already have quite a bond as fellow Hallmark heartthrobs, the two seemed thrilled to have another partner in crime in Britt, who's known for his work on the Marvel show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and Lifetime's "UnREAL." Britt was also elated to be joining the cast of "The Groomsmen." "Still on cloud 9 after yesterday's announcement," he wrote on Instagram. Now that filming is done, Bennett gave fans a sneak peek of "The Groomsmen" at Comic-Con and shared a few more details about the main castmembers' fun times on set.
The three stars got along super well on the set of The Groomsmen
"The Groomsmen" trilogy is coming to the channel's newest iteration of its streaming service, which will be called Hallmark+, and is set to debut in the autumn of 2024. Hallmark has already released a sneak peek of "The Groomsmen," and it certainly looks like the three stars had the time of their lives during filming.
"The chemistry between me, Tyler, and BJ is absolutely off the charts," Jonathan Bennett told People at San Diego Comic-Con. "We cannot get through a take without laughing and we get in so much trouble on set every day because all we do is mess with each other when we're doing each other's coverage for filming." He spoke highly of B.J. Britt, saying that "The Holiday Stocking" star is one of the sweetest guys you'll ever meet — but Bennett couldn't help poking fun at Tyler Hynes. "Tyler, I finally understand why he always has a toothpick in his mouth," Bennett told People." It's because things always get stuck in his teeth after lunch. That's why."
Even though he's a Hallmark favorite, Hynes isn't above a little mischief himself. In a video he posted to Instagram, his co-stars Bennett and Britt are standing around, wearing harnesses in preparation to fill a stunt, when Hynes grabs a strap around Bennett's butt and snaps it.
Representation is important to the Hallmark stars
Overall, it's clear the camaraderie between Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, and B.J. Britt will shine through in "The Groomsmen" trilogy. Throughout the films — subtitled "First Look," "Second Chances," and "Last Dance" — the three actors star as best friends who "come together to celebrate their wedding days in the breathtaking destinations of Greece, Italy, and Bulgaria" (via TV Line). Bennett and Hynes also serve as executive producers on the films, and Bennett has also spoken about his enthusiasm for bringing a new type of story to life on Hallmark.
As an openly gay actor, Bennett said he cherished the opportunity to star in "The Groomsmen" films and represent the LBGTQ+ community in a romantic comedy. "That is the first time we've had a gay wedding on Hallmark as the lead storyline," he told People. "And that's a huge move for the gay community so they can see themselves represented in these stories."
Britt has also spoken out about the importance of representation for people of color and those from different cultures and backgrounds. The actor starred in "The Holiday Stocking," the first Christmas movie under Hallmark's Mahogany banner. "It's truly an honor, seriously, to be able to tell an authentic and a real story," he told The List in an exclusive interview about that project. "And to be the first of anything is amazing, but to be [in] the first Christmas movie of Hallmark Mahogany is truly an honor."