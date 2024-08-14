Hallmark's Tyler Hynes Can't Stay Out Of Trouble On Set With Jonathan Bennett & B.J. Britt

Forget "Three Wise Men and a Baby," because it's time for three groomsmen and a whole lot of trouble — and some of it may even be onscreen.

The troublemakers in question are beloved Hallmark actors Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, and B.J. Britt, who are the stars of the channel's upcoming trilogy "The Groomsmen." Why are they troublemakers? Well, take it from Bennett himself: "We would get in trouble every single day because we were making each other laugh too hard," the "Mean Girls" actor told People in July 2024 while appearing at San Diego Comic-Con. The trio had plenty to celebrate, as the groundbreaking trilogy not only approaches Hallmark's trademark romantic comedy from a different angle by focusing on the guy's perspective but also features a gay wedding as the main storyline.

While Bennett and Hynes already have quite a bond as fellow Hallmark heartthrobs, the two seemed thrilled to have another partner in crime in Britt, who's known for his work on the Marvel show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and Lifetime's "UnREAL." Britt was also elated to be joining the cast of "The Groomsmen." "Still on cloud 9 after yesterday's announcement," he wrote on Instagram. Now that filming is done, Bennett gave fans a sneak peek of "The Groomsmen" at Comic-Con and shared a few more details about the main castmembers' fun times on set.