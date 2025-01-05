The Meaning Behind Jason Momoa's Chest Tattoo

The actor and environmental activist has made no secret of the fact that his children mean the world to him, which might explain why Jason Momoa doesn't want his kids to go into acting. In September 2024, he shared a lengthy Instagram post documenting the fun summer they'd just spent together. In the very first photo, the tattoo of Lola and Wolf's names is clearly visible on Momoa's chest. Likewise, Lola herself can be seen shaving her father's hair to reveal the traditional tattoo that exists on the left side of his head and neck.

"I am incredibly grateful to have spent the summer with my babies, making memories that will last a lifetime," the "Dune" star wrote in the caption. "Our summer was filled with love, adventure, and connection — watching my babies embrace the beauty of the world and the oceans fills my heart with pride and gratitude." Once summer was over, though, Momoa headed back out on the road. He toured New Zealand with his band Öof Tatatá and had roles lined up in "A Minecraft Movie" and the Apple TV+ series "Chief of War."

But being a father is his most important job, not least because the actor notably grew up without one around. "I always thought being a dad was cool!," he enthused in a 2019 interview with GQ Australia. "But I mean I always wanted to be a dad — that was my thing." Momoa further noted that he's just doing his best, admitting, "I wasn't really raised by one myself. I was raised by a strong woman so I'm just trying to figure it all out too."

