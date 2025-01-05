The Meaning Behind Jason Momoa's Chest Tattoo
Jason Momoa is an actor who has become synonymous with tattoos. Whether it's the scale-like tribal ink that adorned his torso in "Aquaman" or the claw-like markings he brandished as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," Momoa often has ink on display when he graces the screen. But as it turns out, the beloved actor's real-life tattoos are just as meaningful as his fictional, or embellished, ones. And perhaps the most meaningful of all is a small one right on his chest. In a 2023 video interview with GQ, Momoa revealed the design on his left pec is a facsimile of the first time his kids, Lola and Wolf, wrote their own names.
The actor placed it on the left side of his chest so they would be close to his heart. Momoa had to keep daughter Lola's signature aside for a little while, as son Wolf is about a year and a half younger, and thus wasn't able to write as early as his sister was. Momoa's kids aren't the only people in his life who directly inspired one of his tattoos either. The "Fast X" star also revealed that the tattoo on his right middle finger means "Diablo," which is a reference to his mentor. Momoa called this particular person "one of the most important men I've ever known," adding, "He's one of those people that just blew my whole mind."
Jason Momoa spent the whole summer with his kids
The actor and environmental activist has made no secret of the fact that his children mean the world to him, which might explain why Jason Momoa doesn't want his kids to go into acting. In September 2024, he shared a lengthy Instagram post documenting the fun summer they'd just spent together. In the very first photo, the tattoo of Lola and Wolf's names is clearly visible on Momoa's chest. Likewise, Lola herself can be seen shaving her father's hair to reveal the traditional tattoo that exists on the left side of his head and neck.
"I am incredibly grateful to have spent the summer with my babies, making memories that will last a lifetime," the "Dune" star wrote in the caption. "Our summer was filled with love, adventure, and connection — watching my babies embrace the beauty of the world and the oceans fills my heart with pride and gratitude." Once summer was over, though, Momoa headed back out on the road. He toured New Zealand with his band Öof Tatatá and had roles lined up in "A Minecraft Movie" and the Apple TV+ series "Chief of War."
But being a father is his most important job, not least because the actor notably grew up without one around. "I always thought being a dad was cool!," he enthused in a 2019 interview with GQ Australia. "But I mean I always wanted to be a dad — that was my thing." Momoa further noted that he's just doing his best, admitting, "I wasn't really raised by one myself. I was raised by a strong woman so I'm just trying to figure it all out too."