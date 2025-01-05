RFK Jr. Looks Totally Different In Throwback Pics From His Younger Years

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes from the infamous Kennedy family, a dynasty that's been plagued with tragedy for decades. When RFK Jr. was only 14 years old, his father Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated after he won the California primary for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968. Today, RFK Jr. is the spitting image of his father, but he didn't really look like him when he was a kid.

In a video RFK Jr. posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, about his lifelong love of hawking — which is when a person hunts using a hawk — he included a few throwback photos. While people are used to seeing him as a silver fox with short-cropped hair, young RFK Jr. had a mop of messy dark brown hair with bangs so long they went a little past his eyebrows. He also sported what looked like a '90s hairstyle favorite, the middle part, during some of his boyhood.

I started doing hawking when I was 9 years old and there's not been any time in my life since then that I haven't had birds and haven't been involved in the sport. It's one of the great joys of my life. pic.twitter.com/y7h2WGS0tE — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 26, 2023

It's quite the change from how he looks today, with a receding hairline. Of course, he was born in 1954, so a receding hairline is to be expected now for men from that time.