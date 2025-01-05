RFK Jr. Looks Totally Different In Throwback Pics From His Younger Years
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes from the infamous Kennedy family, a dynasty that's been plagued with tragedy for decades. When RFK Jr. was only 14 years old, his father Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated after he won the California primary for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968. Today, RFK Jr. is the spitting image of his father, but he didn't really look like him when he was a kid.
In a video RFK Jr. posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, about his lifelong love of hawking — which is when a person hunts using a hawk — he included a few throwback photos. While people are used to seeing him as a silver fox with short-cropped hair, young RFK Jr. had a mop of messy dark brown hair with bangs so long they went a little past his eyebrows. He also sported what looked like a '90s hairstyle favorite, the middle part, during some of his boyhood.
I started doing hawking when I was 9 years old and there's not been any time in my life since then that I haven't had birds and haven't been involved in the sport. It's one of the great joys of my life. pic.twitter.com/y7h2WGS0tE
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 26, 2023
It's quite the change from how he looks today, with a receding hairline. Of course, he was born in 1954, so a receding hairline is to be expected now for men from that time.
RFK Jr.'s hair has gone through many changes over the years
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had quite a hair transformation through the years. From rocking a short cropped look as a toddler to sporting long bangs as a tween to looking like a dad on a '90s sitcom as an adult, RFK Jr.'s hairstyles went through several phases. Arguably, though, it was his look from the 1970s that was most jaw-dropping.
The former drug user wore his hair long and curly, parting it right down the middle. In some instances, his hair appeared longer than some girls' locks, which is a major contrast to the man people know today as the adviser to President-elect Donald Trump about health-related topics. One thing RFK Jr. has always seemed to maintain throughout the years is his body weight. He appears fit and still has toned abs — though how he's maintained that physique has been brought into question.
Two physical traits he shares with his late father, which you can see from the above photos, are his prominent front teeth and wide-set eyes. Both are eye-catching and prove the Kennedy genes run deeply.