What Happened To Luna Magic Beauty After Shark Tank?

Makeup and beauty brands have historically found it harder to get a deal on "Shark Tank" because the highly competitive and overly saturated market tends to scare the Sharks away. While all those risks naturally remained true for Luna Magic Beauty, they still managed to beat the odds and secure a deal for several noteworthy reasons. To start with, the brand's owners, sisters Shaira and Mabel Frías, carved out their own specific niche by creating a multicultural makeup brand that crafted products for Afro-Latinx skin tones. However, when the sisters spoke to Allure in 2022, they shared that they were only trying to launch a regular makeup brand when they took their affordable and high-quality products to market in 2019, but it eventually, naturally evolved into an Afro-Latinx brand.

Still, they were initially skeptical of adopting this distinct identity because they were afraid that "every time [the media] want[s] to talk about Blackness, they look for us." Fortunately, Shaira and Mabel's fears dissipated when they noticed how young girls saw their success and realized it was within reach for them, too. In a 2023 interview with Ipsy, Shaira proudly noted that their brand had eventually become more than their products, explaining, "We're not just selling cosmetics; we're selling culture." She continued, "We're not only selling our identity as women of color, but also affirming that women of color can overcome all obstacles." While their journey undoubtedly inspired countless others, some of the obstacles they overcame actually made the Sharks swim away from a deal.

