The Saddest Confession Gigi Hadid Has Made About Her Fame
She's opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, amassed millions of fans on social media, launched her own cashmere line, and as an international top model, has graced more magazine covers than there are outfit changes on a runway. Simply put, Gigi Hadid is one of the most famous faces of her generation. Her Instagram alone confirms that she's the kind of It-girl who's just as comfortable on a red carpet as she is on the lavish Pennsylvania farm that Gigi shares with her younger sister, Bella Hadid. But despite her glamorous life, it's not all champagne and roses.
In a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the mother-of-one opened up about the struggles she's had balancing fame and friendship, admitting, "I've lost a lot of friends because I'll get busy for a short period of time, and they're not reaching out, but if I don't reach out, then it's like I've changed." Gigi then offered a telling insight into her social scene: "There are people who understand that I love them and who know that when I get back to town I'm going to call them, but sometimes I can't call every day because I'm in weird places." Sadly, it's a tough lesson to learn.
As the supermodel reasoned, though, it's actually a good thing in the long run because she can weed out the people who aren't worth her time. Gigi noted, "You learn that it's better to have a few really good friends than tons of friends you aren't really sure about." It's the age-old truth of quality over quantity — and a closer look at her inner circle proves this.
What Gigi Hadid's friends say about her
Gigi Hadid is lucky to have a sister so close in age (they're just a year and a half apart) who can relate to the pressures of the industry since Bella Hadid is also an in-demand model herself. During her Harper's Bazaar interview, Gigi gushed that, "She's so understanding of the demands of this job, and it's really great that I can talk to her about it." Elsewhere, Gigi is also BFFs with Taylor Swift, who she's believed to have met at a pre-Oscars party back in 2014. In support of her friend's cover story, Swift sent an email to the magazine enthusing of Gigi: "She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that."
The busy working mom's close-knit friendship group also extends out to the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Kendall Jenner, with whom Gigi also has a surprising family connection, and Donatella Versace, all of whom she posts to her alternative photography Instagram account, Gi'sposables. The social feed curates personal behind-the-scenes shots from fashion shows, photoshoots, glamorous events, and luxurious vacations.
Gigi seems to connect with women working in fashion predominantly, telling E! News of Jenner in 2015, "I think Kendall and I have a really good friendship in the sense that we have different career paths but we're both kind of on equal points in our careers where we really understand each other." It seems that for the woman who's taken the fashion world by storm, it definitely helps to have a few fellow friends in high places.