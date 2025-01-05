The Saddest Confession Gigi Hadid Has Made About Her Fame

She's opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, amassed millions of fans on social media, launched her own cashmere line, and as an international top model, has graced more magazine covers than there are outfit changes on a runway. Simply put, Gigi Hadid is one of the most famous faces of her generation. Her Instagram alone confirms that she's the kind of It-girl who's just as comfortable on a red carpet as she is on the lavish Pennsylvania farm that Gigi shares with her younger sister, Bella Hadid. But despite her glamorous life, it's not all champagne and roses.

In a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the mother-of-one opened up about the struggles she's had balancing fame and friendship, admitting, "I've lost a lot of friends because I'll get busy for a short period of time, and they're not reaching out, but if I don't reach out, then it's like I've changed." Gigi then offered a telling insight into her social scene: "There are people who understand that I love them and who know that when I get back to town I'm going to call them, but sometimes I can't call every day because I'm in weird places." Sadly, it's a tough lesson to learn.

As the supermodel reasoned, though, it's actually a good thing in the long run because she can weed out the people who aren't worth her time. Gigi noted, "You learn that it's better to have a few really good friends than tons of friends you aren't really sure about." It's the age-old truth of quality over quantity — and a closer look at her inner circle proves this.

